Fans in disbelief over major upset





Camila Osorio (pictured right) took the biggest win of her career beating number 1 seed Elina Svitolina. (Images: @WTAtour) Number 1 seed Elina Svitolina is shocked after crashing into the WTA Tour’s Tenerife Ladies Open in the first round. The world’s No. 6 took on 19-year-old Camila Osorio in the first round when poor light interrupted play. ‘NIGHTMARE’: Australian Open faced with staggering player revolt ‘SOMETHING WRONG’: Result tennis champion at Emma Raducanu ‘COUNTDOWN’: Tennis fans explode over Novak Djokovic news The Ukrainian world’s No. 6 led through a set against Osorio, overnight, and when play resumed on Wednesday, it took a 2-0 advantage to get back on track for a routine win. However, the world’s No. 63 produced tennis sublime after she rattled five games in a row on her way to forcing a deciding set. The Colombian then won the last four games of the encounter and made a comeback with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory. Fans were stunned to see the world’s No. 6 drop in the first round of the tournament. Osorio records biggest career win The 19-year-old has only made it past the opening round in five of her past six tournaments, but proved too good for Svitolina. The 63rd ranked Osorio will face Egypt’s number 64 Mayar Sherif for a spot in the quarterfinals. Already in the last eight are a trio of unseeded players – after Svitolina’s defeat meant six of the eight seeded players were eliminated in the opening round. Ann Li defeated Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-2 while Anna Karolina Schmiedlova defeated Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 7-5. Alize Cornet is through after her match against Xinyu Wang ended with the Chinese out injured in the third set with the French leading 4-1. The match between Donna Vekic and the Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu was stopped at 6-4, 1-1 in favor of the Croatian. with MONKEY click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

