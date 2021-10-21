Virginia Tech fights Miami on Thursday night





BLACKBURG Looking for a boost for the postseason, the Virginia Tech women’s soccer team kicks off its final week of regular season at Thompson Field on Thursday, October 21, when Tech Miami entertains in ACC action at 7 p.m. Thursday’s game between the Hokies and the Hurricanes will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. Looking for a boost for the postseason, the Virginia Tech women’s soccer team kicks off its final week of regular season at Thompson Field on Thursday, October 21, when Tech Miami entertains in ACC action at 7 p.m. Thursday’s game between the Hokies and the Hurricanes will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. THREE THINGS TO KNOW

Ryland Strong: Along with October’s breast cancer campaign, the Virginia Tech women’s soccer team will commemorate all those affected by childhood brain cancer on Thursday as they celebrate the memory of Ryland Harris, the family of the sophomore technical defender. Victoria Haugen . On September 15, Ryland died tragically at the young age of 18, less than two years after being diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma. Through brain surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and immunotherapy, the multisport athlete maintained an immeasurable positivity and inspired all who supported and cared for him through his valiant struggle. In his name, the Ryland Strong Foundation was established to raise awareness and funding to support childhood cancer research, as less than four percent of the federal cancer research allocation is spent on childhood cancer. Together, the Ryland Strong Foundation is committed to advancing research to continue Ryland’s struggle to love, laugh and play hard. Ahead of Thursday’s kickoff, the Virginia Tech women’s soccer team will wear orange shirts that recognize Ryland and everyone who fought bravely to overcome their childhood cancer. Push after the season: With three regular season games left on the schedule, Virginia Tech is eager to qualify for the 2021 ACC tournament. Entering the final two weeks of play, the Hokies are four points behind the field of the six conference tournament. teams with a favorable schedule ahead of them, versus three teams currently under Tech in the ACC table. The Hokies are coming off a hard-fought outing against top-ranked Florida State (October 15), in which Tech held on to the Seminoles to hit lows in both total attempts (nine) and tries on goal (two). Two matches away from Tori Powell’s hat-trick in Wake Forest (October 10), the Hokies are committed to increasing their diverse offensive cast with nine goalscorers and 16 point earners. Emily Gray leads Thursday’s game in second place among ACC players in total points (23), leading Tech with her nine goals, plus her five assists. History is on Tech’s side as the Hokiesare 9-0-1 in the last 10 series meetings contested at Thompson Field. Resourceful beginners: Tech’s rookie class continued to impress through its inaugural season at Blacksburg. center back, Allie Lewis remains an important part of the Hokies’ defense and recently received the No. 28 ranking among collegiate freshmen courtesy ofTopDrawerSoccer.com. On the wings of midfield, Emma Pelkowski gives the team six assists while attacker Sophie Maltese has scored two goals behind Tech .’s big three Emily Gray (nine goals), Nicole Kozlova (seven) and Tori Powell (seven). Allie George , Avery Tharrington and Aino Vuorinen are also prized additions to the Hokies this season, logging quality minutes. NEXT ONE Virginia Tech will play its last home game of the regular season on Sunday, October 24 against Boston College. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 p.m PARKING UPDATE ON THE CAMPUS Virginia Tech Parking Services has made a change to its on-campus parking policy to more effectively manage parking for the growing population of permit holders who engage in university activities after traditional business hours. From August 2021, parking spaces on campus will be metered on weekdays, Monday through Friday, until 10 p.m. Visitors to Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus must now pay to park on campus using one of three options: ParkMobile app (available)here)

To go online to purchase a day parking permit

Visit the Parking Services office at 505 Beamer Way between 7am and 5pm to purchase a day permit For more information about parking on campus, click on here. If anyone has any questions, please email [email protected] or call (540) 231-3200.

