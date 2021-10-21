8 Colorado high school football games to watch in week 9 – The Denver Post

Class 5A

No. 4 Arapahu (7-1) vs. Smoky Hill (4-4)

When where: 4 p.m. Friday at Stutler Bowl

Last meeting: Arapahoe 6, vs. Smoky Hill 0, November 4, 2017

A week after Cherry Creek’s 28-game win streak ended against the Colorado League with a 13-10 loss, the Warriors’ quest for an unlikely Centennial League title turns to Stutler Bowl. Smoky Hill Coach Tom Thenell’s squad has shown it can play with the state’s 5A blue bloods, knocking Pomona out by a point earlier this fall. But the Buffalos face a real challenge against a Warriors defense that has just held Creek at the second lowest points total in four seasons.

4A No. 3 Pine Creek (7-1) vs. No. 8 Regis Jesuit (5-3)

When where: 6:30 p.m. Friday at D. Kellogg Stadium

Last meeting: Regis 17, at Pine Creek 14, Nov 14. 2020

The Raiders have played against three ranked teams so far this season, losing to all three. They get another shot this week against 4A Power Pine Creek. Regis has little trouble scoring points (37.8 points/game) with double threat QB Exander Carroll (1,472 total yards) running the show. But neither do the Eagles, who have a talented QB of their own in Josiah Roy (1,813 total yards). This could be a shooting.

No. 7 Grandview (6-2) vs. Cherokee Trail (5-3)

When where: 7 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium

Last meeting: Cherokee Trail 28, vs. Grandview 23, 6 November 2020

Cherokee Trail faces its third-ranked opponent in four weeks, with a chance to make a big statement against the Wolves. Senior QB Logan Brooke (2,028 pass yards, 21 TDs) has been prolific in his one and only varsity season, including back-to-back 300-yard passing games over the past two weeks. The athletic and active Grandview secondary has eight total interceptions, with five from senior safety Malique Singleton posing a major challenge.

No. 6 Ralston Valley (7-1) vs. No. 5 Columbine (6-2)

When where: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jeffco Stadium

Last meeting: Columbine 29, vs. Ralston Valley 15, 29 November 2019

The four-team race for the 5A Jeffco League title Pomona is 3-0, while Ralston Valley, Columbine and Arvada West are all 2-1 could depend on the outcome of this one. Ralston Valley recovered from a 17-3 loss to Pomona with an impressive shutout against Lakewood last week, while Columbine won two in a row after falling to Valor Christian and A-West in consecutive weeks. The matchup to watch: RV’s solid defense (9.6 points allowed per game, 40 tackles for loss) vs. Columbine’s physical RB Seth Cromwell (122 carries, 1025 yards).

Class 4A

Denver South (7-1) vs. Aurora Central (7-1)

When where: 6:30 pm Thursday at Aurora Public Schools Stadium

Last meeting: Denver South 48, at Aurora Central 12, Nov. 2019

In his first season at the helm, Aurora Central alum Chris Kelly has the Trojans on the brink of their second season with eight wins since 2004. Junior RB Cai’Reis Curby (1,197 rush yards, 15 TDs) was TNT on cleats and senior DE Marcus Howard (18.0 sacks, three forced fumbles) a bummer. Now comes their biggest test in weeks: South QB Joseph Capra (1,895 pass yards, 27 TDs) and his arsenal of weapons, including the state’s leading pass catcher, Rashad Caldwell (46 receptions, 1,016 yards). A busy night awaits the leaderboard operator.

No. 2 Dakota Ridge (8-0) vs. No. 10 Gold (7-1)

When where: 7 p.m. Friday at NACC Stadium

Last meeting: Dakota Ridge 45, vs. Golden 3, November 7, 2020

Dakota Ridge’s march to a second straight regular season undefeated gets the first of its two biggest roadblocks with Friday night’s showdown with Golden (a visit from number 8 Chatfield awaits next week). Other than a week 1 excursion to Florida, the Eagles have only been involved in outbursts so far, winning games averaging 35.5 points. Junior RB Noah Triplett (1,106 total yards) should have Golden’s full attention.

Class 3A

No. 1 Roosevelt (7-0) vs. No. 4 Fort Morgan (6-0)

When where: 7 p.m. Friday in Fort Morgan

Last meeting: Roosevelt 17, vs. Fort Morgan 16, 21 Nov. 2020

In a rematch of the instant classic from last year’s 3A State Playoffs, senior QB Briggs Wheatley (1,211 yards passing, 471 rushing) and Fort Morgan’s explosive charge meet the most dominant defense in the state. Led by CSU-bound OLB Cooper Walton (45 tackles, 11 for losses), the Roughriders have allowed just 4.7 points per game this season while racking up 81 tackles for losses, 23 turnovers and four shutouts. The Riders have achieved at least one sack and one interception in all seven wins this fall. Translation: Wheatley will have his hands full.

No. 3 Mead (5-1) vs. No. 6 Holy Family (5-2)

When where: 7 p.m. Friday in the Holy Family

Last meeting: Mead 34, vs. Holy Family 7, 25 October 2019

The winner of this will take pole position in the race for the 3A North Central 2 League crown. Holy Family is one week away from pulling out a 42-35 overtime win over No. 7 Frederick, a game in which sophomore QB Rylan Cooney threw 326 yards and six TDs. Mead has an efficient signal caller in senior Gavin Garrettson (740 passing yards, 13 TDs), and a defense that has dropped single-digit points in all but one games, a 37-7 loss to the best Roosevelt.