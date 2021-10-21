On Saturday, in a football game that had more reversals of fortune than a James Bond movie, Harvard set itself up for a big lead at halftime, let Holy Cross sneak in again, and finally put the brave Crusaders aside to win 38-13. Homecoming Day win at Worcesters Fitton Field brought the Crimsons record to 3-0 (1-0 in Ivy game); Holy Cross, which entered the game in 24th place in the football championship subdivision, fell to 3-2 overall. It is possible that Harvard will now be the ranked team.

Harvard football

If you’d told Crusaders coach Bob Chesney before the game that his defense would keep the Crimsons two great running backs, junior Aaron Shampklin and sophomore Aidan Borguet, to 72 and 59 yards, respectively, he almost certainly would have taken it. But bottling up the runners, usually through the technique known as stacking the box with additional defenders in scrimmage, came at a price: The passing lanes were open to senior quarterback Jake Smith and his receivers. Smith, who started in place of sophomore Charlie Dean (who had been injured towards the end of the previous weeks’ win over Brown), spread the ball to nine receivers and completed 20 of 31 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns (she it with one grotesque interception).

On the other side of the ball, the Crimson suppressed the Crusader air raid, limiting the Holy Cross to 125 yards through the air and making three passes. Senior defensive back Khalid Thomas made two of the interceptions, and sophomore defensive back Khalil Dawsey took the other 55 yards back for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Harvard All-Ivy gambler, junior Jon Sot, who two years ago surprised the Fitton Field stalwarts with a 76-meter shoe, picked up where he left off by unloading 64- and 67-meter steps.

It was a bad 26 yards kick by Holy Crosss Patrick Haughney that set up Harvard’s first score on his first run. The Crimson took over the 37-yard line. On the fifth play of the series, of the Crusaders 41, Smith threw a pass to the left to junior Kym Wimberly on a wide receiver screen. With efficient blocking, Wimberly moved away from the sidelines and sprinted the Holy Cross defenders into the end zone. Junior Jonah Lipel kicked in the extra point. With 4:46 past, it was Harvard 7, Holy Cross 0.

Towards the end of the first quarter, Sot released his 64-yard run, which knocked the Crimson down at the Crusaders two-yard line. (The best of both boot worlds.) Four plays later, Thomas made his first interception, pulling out a poorly discarded pass from Holy Cross quarterback Marco Siderman on the Harvard 42. Seven games after that and now into the second quarter, of the Holy Cross 17 , Smith found freshman broadside Kaedyn Odermann, who stayed focused during the jostling with a Holy Cross defender for the ball in the end zone. (The 63, confident Odermann, who hails from Gretna, Nebraska, rides his routes with the confidence of a veteran.) Lipel started the conversion. Harvard 14, Holy Cross 0.

Then came the kind of reversal of fortune that characterized this match. On Lipels’ ensuing kick-off, Holy Cross’s Justin Shorter made a brilliant return, taking the ball 46 yards to the Harvard 48. The crowd roared as the Crusaders looked ready to get back into the game. In the Crusaders’ first place, another quarterback, Mathew Sluka, threw to Ayir Asante. The ball bounced off Asante’s hands and into Dawsey’s. The speedster went the other way, 55 yards all the way to the house. Lipel repented again. So instead of the Crusaders narrowing the margin, the Crimson had increased it by scoring 14 points in 20 seconds. Harvard 21, Holy Cross 0.

The Crimson would knock again in the second quarter, at the end of a run of 11 games that stalled at the Crusaders’ five. From the right mark, Lipel attempted a 22-yard field goal. The ball hit the left uprightdoink!and caromed over the crossbar just behind the right upright. Style Points: Zero. Scoreboard points: three. At halftime it was Harvard 24, Holy Cross 0.

But the third quarter was abysmal with a capital H. The Crusaders got on the scoreboard with a beautiful play from the wrong direction, a jet sweep to the left that sent Asante firing 58 yards to the end zone. The two point conversion attempt failed. Harvard 24, Holy Cross 6. Then the Crusaders surprised the Crimson by recuperating an onside kick. (We had a sour flashback to the onside kick that set off Yale in 2019, which was key to the Bulldogs’ victory.) Though Harvard’s defense forced a three-and-out, the Crusaders punt was muffled by Harvard sophomore return man Gavin Sharkey on the Crimson 10. Two plays later, Sluka slid seven yards from the left tackle into the end zone. Derek Ng kicked the point. Just like Harvard 24, Holy Cross 13.

The quarter delivered another fortune. After Crimson sophomore linebacker Nate Leskovec recovered a Crusader fumble at the Holy Cross 19, an unsportsmanlike conduct on Holy Cross brought the ball to the nine. In second out of six, Smith threw an ill-advised pass into the end zone, intended for freshman tight end Tyler Neville, who was picked by Grant Holloman. The Crusaders then went on a drive that took them to the Harvard 36. In the first game of the fourth quarter, versus the fourth and nine, Siderman attempted a pass to receiver Jalen Coker who was tipped lightly by Harvard junior linebacker Daniel Abraham and fell to the turf, incomplete.

That was the literal tipping point. From then on it was all Harvard. Smith took over, using a 15-yard Shampklin run, a 15-yard hookup with Odermann and, finally, a 29-yard toss over the top of the Crusaders secondary to junior tight end Adam Shepherd, who made a nice, lunging strike. over-the-head snag for a touchdown. Lip kicked. Harvard 31, Holy Cross 13. The wind was out of the crusader sails. After Crimson junior defensive tackles Chris Smith and Jacob Sykes stopped Crusader as he drove Peter Oliver back on a fourth and second, Harvard put out a 33-yard drive that culminated in Borguet firing around the right end for a seven-yard touchdown. Lip interrupted. Harvard 38, Holy Cross 13. It was all over except for the Sots 67-yard boomer who was knocked down by the Crusaders Four.

Three games, three wins. Holy Cross certainly came in with pedigree, but the Crimson handled the Crusaders. Still, there’s still a long way to go, and Dartmouth, Princeton and Yale look very strong. Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy season.

TIMES:Offensive tackle Spencer Rolland 22, of Burnsville, Minnesota, has been named one of 176 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is awarded by the National Football Foundation and recognizes academic success, athletic achievement and exemplary leadership. The field of activity of Rollands is mechanical engineering. The finalists will be announced on October 27. The win at Holy Cross was Harvard’s first on a ranked team since the Crimson No. 22 defeated Dartmouth 14-13 in 2016.

Soon: On Saturday, Harvard returns to the stadium to meet Ivy rival Cornell. Kick-off: 1:00 PM The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on WRCA 1330 AM, 106.1 FM, 92.9 FM-HD2 and WHRB 95.3 FM. The Big Red is 0-3 overall and 0-1 in Ivy play. In the overall series, which started in 1890, the Crimson leads 48-34-2 and won the most recent game two years ago at Cambridge 35-22.

The score per quarter

Harvard 7 17 0 14 38 Holy Cross 0 0 13 0 13

