Mitchell tennis culture is key to future success

And to commemorate that, the Kernels hosted a team banquet at the Lake House Restaurant and Lounge on Tuesday night, not only to celebrate the achievement of winning the state title, but also to reflect on the culture created over the years. .

It’s a lot of fun to step back and look at everything these girls have accomplished, said head coach Pat Moller. Not many people in the world can say they were part of three state championships in a row. These girls can say that and they can say that for the rest of their lives.

The Mitchell roster is made up of six varsity players who have a combined record of 141-31, including Julia Platt and Megan Mastel, who each suffered just one loss all year. The team finished the season with a double record of 18-3 and dominated the opponents with an overall double score of 160-29. The 2021 roster broke a few records outside the three-peat. They won the Rapid City Invitational for the first time in school history and they won the Eastern South Dakota Conference tennis tournament back-to-back for the first time in school history.

While this team reached heights the program hadn’t reached before, it’s fitting that everyone in the group attributes their success to hard work and the foundation laid by Coach Moller. Since Moller took over, the team has had a winning record since 2015. In addition, a majority of the players on this roster have been working with Moller since the sixth grade, which created a bond not only with the coach, but with other dedicated players.

The three seniors who have been here since sixth grade, Atlanta Stahle, Olivia Huber and Julia Platt, grew up with my daughter (Amber Moller) and I took them to summer tournaments and I spent a lot of time watching them play tennis and grow, Müller said. Those girls will always have a special place in my heart.

Platt said it was the closeness of the group that allowed them to achieve their goals and that is something shell will never forget about this group.

I remember the closeness the most, Platt said. We definitely focus on team bonding, were there for each other and if we notice someone is sad or going through something, we would cheer each other up. My team has been really good at being there for me this season. I sprained my ankle and everyone encouraged me positively. I’m just grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been given this season.

Mitchell not only overcame injuries, but was also thrust into the spotlight as the hunted. The Kernels had lost no more than five matches as a team in four of its last five seasons. Combined with winning three straight state titles in a row and three ESD crowns, Mitchell was the team everyone was looking for in Class A. Sophomore Delaney Degen said the team understood that in recent years, but it only made this team more resilient and tighter. unit.

With all the seniors, we were all so close and we all get along so well, I think that’s part of how we were such a good team, Degen said. We all have each other’s backs and it’s just really great to win our third state title. We overcame injuries and got everyone through it. There were so many teams cheering us on because they knew they were good, so we really had to have everyone back and be good teammates.

As Mitchell moves on to next season and prepares to lose four seniors, Moller believes teams from the past originally helped create this culture, but he said it will be an uphill task to fill the void left by that. four seniors ending their Kernel careers.

It’s been a progression over the past 7-8 years and there’s girls like Sammy Pooley, Avery Larson, Kelsey Dahme and others who have all helped because when those girls were around, these girls were sixth graders, Moller said. They helped develop that passion and that success and these girls tasted that success and they all wanted it together. The ability for them to rally around each other is something that is overlooked on this team. I’m sure I should fill that void next year. There will be a lot missing, but we have a lot of young players who also want to fill that void.