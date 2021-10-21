Indiana field hockey kicks off home season with games against Ohio, Saint Louis





The Indiana hockey team closes its three-game homestand at Bloomington against 2-12 Saint Louis on Friday at noon before hitting the road to play a 6-9 team from Ohio University at 11 a.m. on Sunday. With only three games left before the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers are building momentum in the postseason. This season, Indiana has eliminated two ranked teams Miami University and Ohio State. Last Friday, the Hoosiers dominated from start to finish against Michigan State, which entered the game with a 7-3 record. Senior midfielder Mary Kate Kesler said Friday’s win gave the team much-needed confidence heading into the latter part of the season. We know they were able to compete against the best teams in the country, Kesler said. I think that just gave us a lot of confidence that we needed to go into the last part of the season. Indianas’ win over Michigan State was a record day in Bloomington. Led by first-year goalkeeper Arabella Loveridge, the Hoosiers recorded their sixth clean sheet of the season, setting a schedule record for most shutouts in a season in their 5-0 win. Freshman midfielder Kira Curland also scored her sixth goal of the season, capturing her conference lead in goals scored among freshmen. Related: Mary Kate Kesler, senior hockey woman from Indiana, reflects on her four-year journey Kesler is optimistic about the future of the program with an impressive freshman class that includes Curland and Loveridge. It’s great to watch, and it gives me so much hope and promise for the future of the program, Kesler said. It’s already going in the right direction with their talent and as they grow into leaders, I know there would be many more program records to be broken. The future looks bright for the Hoosiers, but they remain focused on this season. The Hoosiers have an overall record of 8-8 in Friday’s game against the struggling Billikens. The Hoosiers will try to build on the offensive output they’ve recorded in their last two matchups. Indiana scored a total of eight goals against the two Michigan teams last weekend after struggling on the offensive end of the field earlier in the season. I think when our offense and defense are on the same page, both sides are locked in, I think we are a very dangerous team, Kesler said. After the matchup with Saint Louis, Indiana will look to continue her success against Ohio as both teams have previously ranked on the road victories in the state. Ohio will be the penultimate stop on the Hoosiers schedule before the Big Ten Tournament is played. Were still trying to play game by game. Try not to think too far ahead, Kesler said. Once it’s tournament time, it’s everyone’s game. Whoever comes to play that day and wants to take the win is going to do it.

