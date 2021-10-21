Five things to know before Tech Footballs game against Syracuse





The Virginia Tech soccer team closes its four-game home standings this Saturday afternoon, October 23, with an ACC game against Syracuse. Kick-off is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for Saturday’s game are still available starting at $55. Click here to find tickets. Below are five things you need to know ahead of Saturday’s game between the Hokies and Orange: 1. Syracuse appears at Lane Stadium for the first time since 2003. The Hokies will host Orange for the first time since the two programs joined the ACC. Syracuse’s last visit to Blacksburg was on October 11, 2003, a game Virginia Tech won 51-7. Tech holds a 6-2 lead over all-time Syracuse at Lane Stadium. 2. Download mobile tickets BEFORE you arrive at Lane Stadium. Guarantee the smoothest entry to Lane Stadium by downloading mobile tickets in advance. Having the HokieSports app on a mobile device and being able to see tickets is not the same as downloading tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay. The HokieSports app requires internet to access a ticket account, but once tickets are downloaded from the app to Apple Wallet or Google Pay, they live on that device. No internet is required to access mobile tickets once downloaded to Apple Wallet or Google Pay. For fans who need last-minute help downloading their mobile tickets, free Wi-Fi is available in Hokie Village and at all gates (except Gate 8). Fans should search for a network called HokiesTicketsFREE to access their ticket account on their mobile device. Visit HokieSports.com/MobileTickets for full details, including step-by-step instructions and FAQs. 3. Lane Stadium concessions have run out of money. As previously announced, all concession stands have switched to cashless payment this year and a debit or credit card is required for purchase. Fans who do not have access to a card should consider purchasing a prepaid credit card from Kroger prior to the match. A limited number of prepaid credit cards are available on match day in the Hokie Shop in the West Hall. 4. Don’t miss the pregame flyover. After the national anthem, fans are encouraged to turn their attention to the southwest corner of Lane Stadium to welcome the crew of the HH-60W combat rescue helicopter. The crew is part of the 41st rescue squadron at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia, and includes Major Adam Case of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets (’10). 5. Tech’s 1986 Peach Bowl team is recognized at halftime. This season marks the 35th anniversary of the Hokies squad from 1986, which finished the year with 10 wins and a 25-24 win over NC State in the Peach Bowl. Former players return to Lane Stadium this Saturday to commemorate that memorable season.

