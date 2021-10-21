Freshman Boianov in search of the history of Lake Zurich at the state

A man washes up on an island and discovers that the island’s owner no longer enjoys hunting animals.

Too boring.

For sport, he prefers to hunt people.

“It’s a dark story,” said freshman tennis player Katrine Boianov at Lake Zurich about her English reading assignment earlier this month.

It is the short story “The Most Dangerous Game” written by Richard Connell in 1924.

Boianov’s tennis game also happens to be dangerous. And she’s all set — as a 9-16 singles seed, with a 24-7 record — to go on the hunt for something rare at this weekend’s Class 2A girls’ tennis state meeting in Buffalo Grove.

After all, a bear from Lake Zurich has never won a state medal in girls’ tennis.

“What do I like about Katrine’s game?” said a grinning LZ coach Andy McCurley. “Everything. It’s a pretty complete game. She plays all year round, works on her game all year round. I love her backhand, especially when she uses it to drive hard shots down the line.

“I am proud of the season she has. I am proud of how focused she has been from the start.”

Boianov begins her quest for program history Thursday morning (8 a.m.) with a first-round game at the Vernon Hills Athletic Complex (VHAC) against Crystal Lake Central freshman Parker Zautcke. Boianov won four convincing straight-set games last weekend en route to the Fremd Sectional Singles Championship, finishing her debut in a postseason encounter with a 6-2, 6-1 defeat of Rolling Meadows senior Hanna Haber, who defeated Valentina. from the top shelf. Deerfield’s Bellagamba in a 6-3, 6-4 semi-final.

Boianov finished second in singles on the Rolling Meadows invitation on October 2, two weeks after finishing third in the No. 1 singles on the Prospect Power 8 invitation.

The last encounter featured the state’s first seed, Stevenson sophomore Sarah Wang (29-1) and 9-16 seed Katelyn Wu of Glenbrook North.

The 6-foot-tall Boianov placed fourth at No. 1 in the grueling North Suburban Conference tournament on October 9.

“I try to be aggressive before my opponent tries to be aggressive,” said Boianov, who first hit a tennis ball at the age of 4, with her father, Martin – a former professional basketball player in Europe – as her trainer. “But I’m thinking about other parts of my game plan before then. I like to consider everything as we warm up – the weather, the environment, my opponent’s play and my opponent’s weaknesses.”

Looking at state:

Two other NSC netters received 9-16 seeds at the state: junior Margaret “Maggie” Forkner (19-6) and freshman Lena Dogadalski (22-4). Both take classes in Libertyville. Both bait tests on tennis courts.

Forkner, a 2019 state quarterfinalist, has taken two wins over Boianov, one coming in a doubles encounter (6-2, 6-1) and the other in the third-place match (6-3, 6- 4) at the NSC tournament.

None of her 6 setbacks this fall is a bad one.

Forkner will take on New Trier’s No. 2 singles player, junior Julia Ross, in another first-rounder on VHAC Thursday morning. Forkner defeated sophomore and 5-8 state seed Madison Liu — NT’s No. 1 — 6-2, 4-6, 10-7 (super tiebreaker) on September 25.

Do you get the feeling that Forkner missed a seed of 5-8, maybe less?

Libertyville, like section champion Stevenson, slid three entrants to the state. Wildcats senior Alexandra Berns/sophomore Hadley Warren (18-11) made it in doubles, as did Patriots juniors Ainika Hou/Sonia Mehta (a 5-8 seed, with a 24-5 record) and Patriots junior Katie Herlihy/senior Thea Surya (17-5).

Wang’s match against Lake Forest junior Autumn Rabjohns in the Stevenson sectional singles final essentially doubled as a battle for the No. 1 seed in the state. Wang topped the Scout 7-5, 6-2 on October 16, after the pair split their first two encounters.

Rabjohns, the younger sister of two-time reigning singles state champion and Northwestern freshman Kiley Rabjohns, took the No. 2 seed in 2A.

Hinsdale Central qualified the maximum four state entries and is the firm favorite to take home its sixth state title in nine years, as the Red Devils secured four top eight seeds, including runner-up Sophia Kim/Katie Dollens in doubles.

It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Stevenson, despite only having three entrants, had to find a seat on his bus on Saturday for a top three state trophy.

“I expect nothing but maximum effort from every qualifier on our team,” said Patriots freshman coach Jose Morales. “They have shown their incredible talents this season and I know they will continue to do so.

“I’m really excited to see them in action on the big stage.”

Class 1A

At least three Lake County performers in this weekend’s Class 1A girls’ tennis state meeting, also hosted by Buffalo Grove, should prepare for a curtain call. Wauconda seniors and reigning Antioch sectional doubles champion Sophia Esquivel/Megan Hackman seeded a 3-4, and Grayslake Central senior Karishma Bhalla — who reached the round of 16 in 2018 and ’19 — landed a 5-8 single seed.

Twelfth on the list in doubles as a sophomore, Esquivel/Hackman have a combined record of 64-3 (.955) since the start of the 2019 season.

Grayslake Central seniors and Antioch sectional doubles-runners-up Grace Caldwell/Aviva Krill will face 5-8 seeded Paola Almeda/Layla Shah of University of Chicago in the first round at Buffalo Grove.

The 1A and 2A state meetings begin simultaneously Thursday morning and run through Saturday afternoon in Buffalo Grove and 11 other locations in Lake and Cook counties. Visit ihsa.org for first-round links and site assignments.

Dinks & Slices:

Antioch coach Jamie D’Andrea traveled to Bloomington on Tuesday to serve on the state tournament placement committee. Her only state qualifier, senior and team MVP Natalie Labicki (24-8), pulled Providence Catholic’s second-seeded Emma Davis in a 1A first-rounder at Hoffman Estates. … Grant junior Eliska Rasborschek/senior Gianna Vavalle (8-5) reached the 2A State Meet with a fourth place finish in the Jacobs sectional. “Both of them are two of the best girl tennis players to ever walk through Grant’s hallways,” said Bulldogs coach Shea Wintersteen. …Carmel Catholic senior and third-year varsity member Alex Monroe (11-12) emerged last weekend as the only buccaneer to qualify for the state, taking second place in the 1A St. Francis sectional. “Smart player; Alex adapts quickly to opponents and uses a variety of shots,” said Carmel coach Gina Borkowski.