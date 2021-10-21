Quoted: Penn State vs. Illinois





american football

21-10-21 10:59:00 hrs

By: Pasquale Tartaro, GoPSUSSports.com UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Fresh off a mid-season bye week, Penn State players and coaches met the media ahead of Saturday’s game with Illinois. head coach James Franklin talked about linebacker Curtis Jacobs’ progression and value as a versatile linebacker: He’s always had the athleticism and skills all the way back to the recruiting process, his ability to influence the high school game on offense and defense, but to move up to a full-time linebacker at this level was an adjustment. He is gaining more and more confidence. I think he’s getting more comfortable with how he fits in defense and what plays to make, what plays to make. Over six games, Jacobs has logged 20 tackles and displayed his closing speed. The sophomore was particularly disruptive against Iowa, with two tackles for losses (one sack) and a quarterback hit. Together with game makers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith , the Penn State linebackers will look to carry over their momentum as difference makers into the second half of the season. Senior linebacker and defensive end Jesse Luketa praised captain PJ Mustipher for his continued support of the team despite a season-ending injury: “It was great to have PJ there. He’s so strong in his leadership and everything. Just his presence, being on the sidelines… it’s a joy to have.” Mustipher’s ability to serve as a reliable internal presence within the defensive unit came to an abrupt halt when he sustained an unspecified lower leg injury in the first quarter of an Iowa loss. However, Mustipher has continued to demonstrate the qualities that drove him to be elected as team captain, and remains a valuable asset to the future of the Nittany Lions. Sharing responsibility with his teammates in the trenches, sophomore tight end Theo Johnson discussed the importance of the Penn State offensive in continuing to improve its hasty attack:“I think the running game is important no matter who is quarterback. I think we still have a lot to prove in the run game. We have all the tools every week, it’s something we put a lot of emphasis on.” Redshirt junior offensive lineman Bryce Effner : “I think all of our tight ends have been a great part of our attack. I think they’re all great blockers. Coach Howle, I think he added a great ‘X’ factor to the tight ends this year.” By just six games, Penn State’s trio of Johnson, Brenton Strange and Tyler Warren have contributed in many ways. In addition, the Fighting Illini, along with Penn State’s remaining opponents, will have to be wary of the versatility each of Penn State’s tight ends possess.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2021/10/21/football-quoted-penn-state-vs-illinois.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos