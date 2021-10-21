Dabo Swinney weighs in on being mentioned in LSU football coaching rumors | College Sports

















Alexis Cubit, the state (Columbia, SC)

Dabo Swinney jokingly expressed his surprise on Tuesday when a reporter said he was one of the great coaches listed as options to take the job as head coach at LSU. “I made a big list? Wow,” Clemson’s head coach said sarcastically. Bruce Feldman of the Athletic said Swinney could be strongly considered as a candidate for the LSU’s opening, citing a source that evening saying Scott Woodward, the LSU’s athletic director, “will have him say new’. The program and current head coach Ed Orgeron agreed that he would not return after the season ended on Sunday. Swinney was asked on Tuesday what he thought of being named in those reports as a coach who should target LSU to replace Ed Orgeron, who will finish the season but will not return as the team’s coach next year. “This is the only Death Valley I’m concerned about here. That’s for sure,” Swinney said. Swinney has been Clemson’s head coach for 13 years and took over from Tommy Bowden on October 13, 2008. During that time, he won two national titles in six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances with seven ACC Championships. USA Today recently released a list of college football’s highest paid head coaches, with the Alabama native ranked fourth on the list. Fox Sports National College Football writer RJ Young has put Swinney at the top of his list of coaches that LSU should target. Others on the list include Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker, Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin, and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

