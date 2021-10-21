14 Bowie State Football Kit For Saturday Virginia Union Road Game

BOWIE, Md. The 14th Bowie State soccer team (6-1, 4-0 CIAA) travels to Richmond, Virginia, this weekend to face Virginia Union (4-3, 3-1 CIAA) in Hovey on Saturday, October 23. Field with kick-off at 13.00

The game will be broadcast live on the CIAA Sports Network. Live stats can be found here. Ticket information for Saturday’s game between Bowie State and Virginia Union can be found here.

Last timeout

The Bulldogs are coming off a 51-44 win over Virginia State at Bulldogs Stadium last weekend in a nationally televised game on AspireTV. BSU held a 21-3 lead at halftime, but the Trojans came back to beat Bowie State 20-16 in the third quarter and 21-14 in the fourth. However, a game-winning touchdown led by senior quarterback Ja’rome Johnson (Washington, DC) who hooked up with redshirt sophomore recipient Darious Bowman (Fort Washington, MD) for a 24-yard bum who gave BSU a 51-44 lead after tied at 44-all with 9:36 left in the game.

In the ranking

Bowie State was named a season-high number 14 in this week’s edition of the AFCA Top 25 DII Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs are number 10 in the D2 Football Top-25 poll and number 6 in the BOXTOROW HBCU football media poll. BSU is included in the AFCA and D2 Football Top-25 poll in every week of the 2021 season.

Johnson receives two weekly awards

Johnson was named the CIAA Food Lion Quarterback of the Week for the first time this season (second time this season) and the DC Touchdown Club Washington Metro College Football Player of the Week for the first time this season after his performance against the Virginia State Trojans. The Eastern High School alum completed 14 of 25 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 51 yards and two more scores as the Bulldogs won their sixth straight game.

The series

Saturday’s game marks the 37th meeting with Bowie State and Virginia Union, with the series stretching back to 1979. The 2021 season would be the 31NS sequentially, the teams have met, but due to COVID-19, the two squads did not face each other in 2020. BSU follows an all-time 16-19-1 against the Panthers, including a 6-11-1 record at Hovey Field. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last 10 matchups, as well as the last three outings, two of which were at Bulldogs Stadium. Trainer Damon Wilson is 7-4 in his career against the VUU.

#14 Bowie State at a distance

No. 14 Bowie State has established itself in recent history as a top program in the nation, the Bulldogs lead DII in defensive touchdowns (6) and team tackles for loss (10.3), while the top-10 rebounded in the fumbles (10) and total defense (219.0). Out of the CIAA, BSU has the best defense in passing yards (105.9) and defensive efficiency (81.3). The Bulldogs dropped to third place this week, giving their opponents 16.9 points per game, including 104 rushing yards per outing.

Junior defensive lineman Joshua Pryoro (Baltimore, MD) as well as red shirt sophomore Jonathan Ross (Waldorf, MD) have anchored the Bulldogs’ defense as both Pryor and Ross have combined for 81 total tackles. Over seven games, Pryor has logged 12.5 tackle for losses (55 yards), four sacks (32 yards), six presses, two fumbles, a blocked kick and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Ross has a team-best 13.5 tackles for losses (44 yards), four sacks (17 yards), seven quarterback pressures, four forced fumbles and a broken pass.

Senior walks back Calil Wilkins (Temple Hills, MD) is third in the league with 562 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 127 he averages 80.3 yards per game. Johnson completed 93 of 159 passes for 1,393 yards and 17 touchdowns (second in CIAA) in seven games. He averages 199.0 yards per outing and posts an efficiency of 159.8 as the play-caller for the Bulldogs.

Scouting Virginia Union

The Panthers are coming off a 38-31 win over Chowan last weekend. VUU scores an average of 29 points, while the opponents can score 24 points per outing. The Panthers have a very strong run game led by Jada Byers, who has 654 rushing yards on 112 carries and seven touchdowns. He recorded 213 yards and scored twice on 33 runs against the Hawks.

VUU has had a number of quarterbacks in rotation this season, but Khalid Morris has carried the charge with 1,182 yards on 70-of-156 pass completions and nine touchdowns. Against Chowan, Morris was 4-of-5 for 50 yards, while E’mond Caldwell scored 149 yards on 14 completions and a touchdown in the Panthers’ final appearance.

The Panthers receiving unit combined for 199 receiving yards out of a total of 12 catches and a touchdown against the Hawks. Defensively, Tovias Parker is the team’s best tackler with a total of 42 tackles, including 32 solo. Marquis Hamilton led the defensive unit against CU last weekend with a team-high seven tackles.

For the most current information on Bowie State University Athletics and its 13 varsity sports teams, visit www.bsubulldogs.com.