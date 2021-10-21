Michigan honors Senior Class vs. Rutgers to close Home Schedule

From left: Declan Gaffney, Joel Harrison, Marc Ybarra, Omar Farouk Osman, Mohammed Zakyi, Austin Swiech, CY Cheng (Michigan Photography)

Michigan will honor its seven seniors ahead of Friday night’s game against Rutgers.

The UM is in joint third place in the ranking of the Big Ten Conference with 10 points.

The Wolverines are 6-2-2 all-time and 2-1-1 at home to Rutgers.

THIS WEEK

Friday 22 Oct. — vs. Rutgers (UM Football Stadium), 7 p.m.

TV: B1G+ | Live Statistics | live video

PROMOTIONS

22 October: Seniors Day, Faculty and Staff Day

Full Match Notes (PDF)

Social media: facebook | Twitter | Instagram

ANN ARBOR, I. — The University of Michigan men’s soccer team will complete the home portion of its 2021 regular season schedule when Rutgers hosts Rutgers at UM Soccer Stadium on Friday evening (October 22) at 7:00 PM.

Before the game against the Scarlet Knights, the Wolverines will honor the careers of their seven-man senior class: CY Cheng , Declan Gaffney , Joel Harrison , Umar Farouk Osman , Austin Swiech , Marc ybarra , and Mohammed Zakyic .

Wolverine Bites

The Big Ten is up for grabs as Indiana and Penn State both top with 12 points, while Michigan, Maryland and Wisconsin all have 10 points as part of a three-way tie for third.

Senior Marc ybarra has appeared in program-most 87 career games (86 starts), while classmate Umar Farouk Osman is second all-time with 83 appearances and sixth all-time with 73 career starts.

Michigan’s defensive line registered a sort of hat-trick such as: Brennan Callow and Declan Gaffney combined for the only goal against Wisconsin, while goalkeeper Hayden Evans earned his first career shutout. Callow scored his second career goal on a pass from Gaffney at the endline. Both defenders played in the penalty area after a chance at a corner from Michigan in the second half. Evans made six saves against Wisconsin and earned his first shutout of his career.

Senior Snapshots

#4 Joel Harrison : Has appeared in 36 career games with 26 starts and has been a staple in the Wolverines backline for five seasons.

#9 Mohammed Zakyic : Appeared in 45 career games with 28 starts, scored 11 goals and added eight assists for a total of 30 points

#10 Umar Farouk Osman : Seen action in 83 career games with 73 starts when he transitioned to left-back a season ago. For his efforts, he was a Second Team All-Big Ten Honoree and voted for the All-Big Ten Freshman Team.

#12 Austin Swiech : Has appeared in 67 career games with 53 starts in defense for Michigan. He has been an integral part of Wolverine’s defense unit throughout his career.

#13 Declan Gaffney : Has appeared in 29 career games with nine starts in his senior season. He scored his first career goal and assisted in his final season as a Wolverine.

#23 Marc ybarra : Holds the Michigan record for appearances, playing in 87 career games (86 starts) in his five years as a Wolverine. He is the reigning Big Ten Midfielder of the Year, a two-time All-Big Ten honorary and was a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award among many other accolades.

#26 CY Cheng : Appeared in one game in his final season and was a big part of the Wolverines reserve squad. Cheng was integral to building the culture of men’s soccer in Michigan during his four seasons in Ann Arbor.

Opponent example

Rutgers

Michigan leads all-time series 6-2-2

Michigan are 3-0-2 against Rutgers in the last five meetings between the two, including a 1-0 win in overtime in the 2020-21 season. When playing the Scarlet Knights at UM Soccer Stadium, the Wolverines have a 2-1-1 lead and played to a 1-1 draw in 2019.

Rutgers travels to Michigan with an 8-3-2 overall record and a 2-3-1 record in conference play after a 2-1 win over Northwestern last Friday (October 15). The Scarlet Knights are seventh in the Big Ten ranking with seven points.

Rutgers has scored 16 goals and conceded 11 this season, while averaging 13.2 shots per game, with 68 of 172 on target. Rutgers’ attack went through Ola Maeland and Thomas DeVizio, who both have four assists and one goal this season. Jackson Temple and Nico Rosamilia each have a team-high three goals and both have a shot-to-target percentage of .500 or better. Defensively, the Scarlet Knights put together six shutouts, with Asher Oren starting all but one of the games in goal and having a 0.780 save rate.

Next one

tuesday 26 october — in the state of Ohio (Columbus, Ohio), 7 p.m.