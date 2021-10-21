Sports
Eagles’ Eagle Scout dominates on the ground for Cocalico’s first-place football team | high school football
It took a lot of hard work, determination and a tenacious attitude, but Anthony Bourassa made it in the end.
Cocalicos busy senior is having a successful football season for the Eagles. But it was what he achieved off the pitch that puts a big smile on his face and makes him most proud.
Bourassa, the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s leading rusher going to Friday’s games, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in the Boy Scouts of America.
Dating back to 1911, only four percent of Boy Scouts earn Eagle Scout status. Bourassa is in that prestigious group. He started in the first grade at Cub Scouts and when he completed his graduation project last summer, he was thrilled to join the club.
It means a lot, Bourassa said. It was a great moment to become an Eagle Scout. It really made me happy. I thank my parents for helping me because it was a struggle. It was a long process, with many demands and phases, and I wanted to give up a few times. But I’ve come too far; there was no going back and I stuck with it.
For Bourassas’ latest project, he made three benches for the Peace United Church of Christ in Denver, where he meets Troop 4318. He completed many other projects, visited camps across the country and earned many badges and patches during his travels.
Bourassas classmate and Eagles teammate, Alex Stokrp, also earned Eagle Scout honors; their ceremony was in September.
A big compliment to Alex, Bourassa said. I couldn’t have done it without him.
As for his on-field capabilities, which abound, Bourassa has shot to the top of the league’s rush chart this season with 1,395 yards and 19 touchdown runs, and like his pursuit of Eagle Scout, he’s had to put in some extra work.
In Bourassas’ varsity debut in his second season, in the first game in 2019 against Conrad Weiser, he threw a 32-yard touchdown run on his first-ever carry. But two weeks later, in a JV game against Governor Mifflin, he broke his ankle and missed the rest of the season.
I landed weird, and I heard the crackling, Bourassa said. I immediately knew it was broken. I was quite upset. But I knew I still had two years ahead of me, and I had to push through and be ready for the next year.
Bourassa rehabilitated his ankle as he completed his bid to become an Eagle Scout and was back in the lineup last fall, rushing for 752 yards and eight touchdowns.
Here’s the standout football fact about Bourassa: He’s 5 feet-7 and 170 pounds soaking wet, but he plays the grueling fullback position in the Cocalicos Veer schedule. That means a lot of running between tackles and a lot of shots and penalties in the trenches.
To be a fullback in our system, you better be tough because you get hit in just about every game, said Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl. We’ve had speed kids. We’ve had tough kids. Anton is a combination of both.
He can knock it out for a short win to move the sticks. And he can also flash some serious escape speed; Bourassa has five touchdown runs of 70 or more yards this season and averages more than eight yards per carry.
Anthony has that perk with his vision, and he can kick it into high gear, Strohl said. It’s nice to have a fullback who can drop forward and take you a few yards. But he adds another dimension because he has so much speed. Not only is he tough, but he can also escape.
Bourassa also has a bullish offensive line to run behind, with stalwarts such as center Jared Stauffer, Chuckie Drain and Damien Wolf, guards Chase Tucker and Ryan Brubaker tackling the D1 South Carolina commit plus Trystan Moore and Hunter Corley turning in and all helping clear the way.
I wouldn’t do what I do without those guys, Bourassa said. I’m like a kid in a candy store. If I get those big holes, I should produce.
If our fullback is hot, that’s usually a good sign, Stauffer said. That means they were probably winning.
Cocalico (3-0 league, 5-3 overall) heads into Friday’s home Section Two date against Warwick (2-0, 4-3) tied for first place in the loss column with the Warriors. The Eagles have also driven Bourassas’ stout legs to the brink of a playoff spot.
He’s been really hot, Stauffer said. He is unstoppable. When you’re blocking for a kid like that, you want to give everything because you know he’ll give everything for us when he runs. You want to do your very best for such a child.
A boy with the drive and work ethic to put in the time and reach the pinnacle of Boy Scouts. A boy with the determination and patience to get the job done and become an Eagle Scout. And a boy who uses all those same attributes on the football field to run back as best he can.
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77
