Change Can Improve Football at Florida Colleges – CBS Miami
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) Football programs could come to Florida’s state college after top education officials on Wednesday repealed a rule banning colleges from having teams, but the likely schools will launch flag football teams to start.
The State Board of Education approved the repeal of the decades-old rule.
Currently, the rule restricts the ability for Florida College System institutions to have a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) football team. After review, it was determined that the Florida Department of Education no longer has the legal authority to have this rule, according to a review of the repeal proposal.
Rob Chaney, associate director and athletic commissioner for the Florida College System Activities Association, said the change is likely a step toward establishing women’s flag football teams on state university campuses.
I don’t expect anyone to move forward watching men’s college football. I think this is really going to make it a little bit easier and a little bit cleaner for schools that might want to pursue the women’s (football) flag, Chaney told The News Service of Florida in an interview this week.
The national governing body that oversees junior college sports announced women’s flag soccer as an emerging sport in March and declared the 2021-2022 school year the sport’s inaugural season.
I think now this decision is probably a bit more related to the NJCAA announcing the flag of women’s soccer as an emerging sport in the spring, Chaney said, adding that the confusion over the state rule needed to be cleared up. I know when our state (athletic directors) had our spring meeting, that announcement had just come out and asked the question, does that state rule affect our ability to consider women’s flags? And we really had no answer for that.
Chaney said the rule banning soccer teams has been on the books for 40 years or maybe a little longer and is likely a way to protect gender equality in state university sports.
Most Florida state universities have men’s soccer teams. Even if state colleges don’t start such teams in the near future, Wednesday’s rule change could put that in the way, Chaney said.
It certainly opens that door. Some schools, if you’re looking for creative ways to increase enrollment, you never know what plan you might come up with, he said.
The cost of starting a traditional men’s soccer team would be quite substantial, Chaney said.
I think our affiliate colleges are in a cycle right now, especially over the past few years, of just trying to keep what you have. We’ve all been hit in different ways as a result of the pandemic, and when student enrollment declines, it impacts your budget in different ways, Chaney said.
Men’s soccer is a popular sport at junior colleges in states like Mississippi, Kansas, Texas and Iowa, he said.
Chaney, who was previously an athletic director at Tallahassee Community College, said he once did an interview with a California newspaper about the number of junior college football recruits coming to California from Florida.
Behind California, the state that provided the most participants in their system was the state of Florida. So they wanted to know, why is that? I think a lot of people outside of (Florida) might not even be able to tell you that we don’t offer football in the two-year system. But that’s why, it was just never an option, Chaney said.
There had been at least one attempt by lawmakers in the past to open up the possibility of football in state colleges, Chaney recalled, but it ultimately failed.
I can remember about 15 years ago, somewhere (in the) mid-2000s, there was a little bit of movement from one of the state representatives, Chaney said. I’m just trying to get support through the legislature to remove that rule. Not to create or establish football in the two-year system, but just to give the schools a chance to look at that and make a decision. But that was not supported at the time.
The National Junior College Athletic Association partnered with the National Football League to provide $10,000 scholarships to affiliate colleges that declare their intent to participate in women’s flag football for the next two years.
Florida Gateway College in Lake City received one of those grants, indicating that at least one university in the state plans to start a women’s soccer team.
