NFL DFS, Broncos vs. Browns: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football

The Cleveland Browns have officially ruled out quarterback Baker Mayfield (torn left labrum) from Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. NFL DFS players will need to familiarize themselves with Cleveland’s depth chart before setting up their NFL DFS lineup, with Mayfield now joining stars Nick Chubb (knee) and Kareem Hunt (calf) on the sidelines. Case Keenum and D’Ernest Johnson start for the Browns, but can they offer value as NFL DFS picks?

The Broncos have Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Noah Fant as pass catchers, but who else do you need to know about in the NFL DFS player pool for Thursday Night Football?

Top NFL DFS Picks for Broncos vs. browns

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. He is never known to be a major threat, but Bridgewater continues to prove himself as an accurate and effective distributor whenever he gets the chance to get started. He makes the most of a solid group of skill players in Denver by completing 70.2 percent of his passes this season.

Look for Bridgewater to work out Fant, Patrick and the full-backs below, then attack the field with Sutton, who has 17 deep goals in the league this season.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes the roster of Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton. The former SMU second-round roster established himself in his sophomore season as a rising No. 1 receiver by catching 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. However, he missed most of the 2020 season with an ACL tear.

He established a quick connection to Bridgewater and was the clear No. 1 option in the Denver offense, with Jerry Jeudy missing the last five games with a high ankle sprain. Sutton has been targeted at least 12 times in three of the last five matches, and in those games where he has been targeted at least 12 times, he has amassed massive numbers.

In all three games, Sutton has generated at least 19 points on FanDuel and DraftKings and has 33 catches for 471 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Sutton’s 872 air yards and 17 deep goals lead the NFL, and the Browns have given up 20 plays from 20 or more yards so far this season. Expect heavy goal volume and high-quality goals for Sutton on Thursday Night Football.

Set up NFL DFS Lineups for Browns vs. Broncos

