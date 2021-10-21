Women’s tennis sends three to ITA Super Regionals





ITA Super Regionals

dates: Friday 22 Oct. Monday 25 Oct.

Time: All day

Venue: Ty Tucker Tennis Center (Columbus, Ohio)

Live Stats: OhioStateBuckeyes.com

Watch: OhioStateBuckeyes.com

parenthesis: ITA website Columbus, Ohio The Michigan State women’s tennis team will have three of its members compete this weekend at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Super Regionals in Columbus, Ohio. The Super Regional game kicks off at Ohio State tennis facilities on Friday, October 22, with the doubles finals on October 24 and the singles finals on October 25. Senior Nicole Stephens and graduate student Mary Lewis will compete in the Singles Open, while Lewis will pair with senior Maya Petrovich also in the Double Open. The Spartans took the weekend off after sending players to the ITA All-American Championships and Northwestern’s Wildcat Invite the week before. Lewis and Pietrowicz headed to Charleston, South Carolina on October 7 for the ITA All-Americans, where the number 28-ranked duo won their first match against Emma Atonaki and Tamara Racine of Mississippi State, 8-6, before falling 8- fell. 1 to the No. 3 nationally ranked pairing of Texas A&M, Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith. For Stephens, she was one of six Spartans to play in the Wildcat Invite from October 8-10, where she went 1-2 in singles and 1-2 in doubles with her partner, sophomore Ayshe Cani . Stephens earned her spot at the Super Regionals by advancing to the Round-of-16 at the ITA Midwest Regionals last month. Following on from the ITA Super Regionals, the Spartans will close out the fall schedule at the Toledo Invite on October 29-31.

