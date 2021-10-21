Sports
European overview: Roma by Jose Mourinho defeated 6-1 in Bodo/Glimt | Football news
Jose Mourinho suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats of his career when Roma lost 6-1 to minnows Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.
Roma traveled to Northern Norway to extend their 100 per cent start in Group C but their heavily altered side was humiliated on the artificial surface of the Aspmyra Stadium.
Erik Botheim’s opener in the eighth minute and Patrick Berg’s thunderous effort brought the hosts under control within 20 minutes. Carles Perez cut the deficit in half shortly before the half hour mark, but when he got back into the game, Roma imploded after the break.
Botheim’s second restored the advantage of two goals from Bodo/Glimt and for Ola Solbakken’s double, either side of Amahl Pellegrino’s attack saw a Mourinho side concede six times for the first time in the illustrious 1,008-game managerial career of the Portuguese.
1 – A Jos Mourinho side have conceded 6+ goals in one game for the first time ever, in what is the 1008th game of his managerial career. Shock.
— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 21, 2021
Choose statistics
- A Norwegian team has scored 4+ goals against an Italian team for the first time in European competitions – the previous record was set back in the 1994/95 Cup Winners’ Cup, with a 3-2 win for Bodø/Glimt against Sampdoria.
- A Norwegian team has won a European league match against an Italian team for the first time since December 1996: a win of the Rosenborg Champions League against AC Milan.
- AS Roma lost a match by a margin of 5 goals (1-7 in Coppa Italia against Fiorentina) for the first time since January 2019 and in European competitions since November 2015 (1-6 in Champions League against Barcelona).
- Bodø/Glimt found the net with their first-ever shot on target in the game against AS Roma.
Europa Conference League: victories for Rennes, PAOK & Feyenoord
Elsewhere in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, Rennes moved to the top of Group G by seven points after a 2-1 win over Slovenia Mura.
Meanwhile, 10-man Copenhagen lost 2-1 to PAOK after goalkeeper Kamil Grabara was shown a straight red card for hands outside the area nine minutes into the game.
Brazilian defender Sidcley and forward Andrija Ivkovic each scored a first-half goal to send the Greek side to the top of Group F by seven points, one more than Copenhagen.
In Rotterdam, Feyenoord defeat Union Berlin 3-1 after striker Alireza Jahanbakhsh opened the scoring from close range with his fourth goal since his transfer from Brighton. Bryan Linssen doubled the lead, before Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi narrowed the lead to one with his 10th goal of the season in all competitions. Luis Sinisterra scored Feyenoord’s third goal in the second half.
At the beginning of the evening, the police in Rotterdam arrested about 60 Union Berlin fans because they wanted to confront Feyenoord supporters.
The day before, a group of union officials, including chairman Dirk Zingler, were attacked in a bar in Rotterdam.
The win gave the hosts first place in Group E with seven points. Berlin is at the bottom with three.
Europa League: ten-man Lyon comeback to stun Sparta
ten men Lyon scored a third consecutive win to remain, along with West Ham, the last two teams in Europe’s second-tier league with a perfect record after the Ligue 1 side fell behind by two goals Sparta Prague 4-3 away.
Sparta led 2-0 in Prague after Luk Harasln scored twice in the first 19 minutes, Lyon’s first goals in the league.
But Karl Toko Ekambi pulled one back after collecting a through ball in first half stoppage time and Houssem Aouar equalized eight minutes into the second half. Substitute Lucas Paquet put the French side ahead with a left shot into the roof of the net after 67 minutes, before Lyon defender Malo Gusto was sent off with his second yellow card.
Toko Ekambi extended the lead after being alone in the area, before substitute Ladislav Krejc scored a consolation goal for Sparta in injury time.
Lyon top Group A, five points ahead of Sparta, while Rangers are third on three points after beating Danish club Brondby 2-0.
Lorenzo Insigne and substitutes Victor Osimhen and Matteo Politano all scored to deliver Serie A leaders Naples a 3-0 win over Legia Warsaw for the Italian team’s first win in Group C.
Meanwhile, after beating Italian champions Inter Milan 3-1 over the weekend, Lazio was held to a 0-0 draw against French side Marseille, who tied for the third time in a row in Group E.
in Seville, Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen both scored late to draw 1-1. Borja Iglesias gave Betis the lead from the penalty spot in the 75th minute, with Leverkusen equalizing seven minutes later on a deflected shot from Robert Andrich. Betis and Leverkusen top Group G with seven points.
