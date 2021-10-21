Former Houston Texans DE Whitney Mercilus Says He Has a ‘New Life’ With Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Whitney Mercilus heard what Randall Cobb said this summer after Cobb was traded from the Houston Texans to the Green Bay Packers.

He didn’t even let the full question come out on Thursday before he started laughing heartily.

Mercilus didn’t quite feel the same way as Cobb, who upon his arrival at Green Bay said, “It’s funny, my teammates said you pretended to just get out of prison, and I said, well, you know…I’m very, very excited to be here.”

During Randall Cobb’s press conference in Green Bay, he compared leaving Houston to getting out of prison.@RobDemovsky Whitney Mercilus asked if he’d heard that comment. Response from Mercilus: pic.twitter.com/4w3rlJLFx0 Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 21, 2021

While the veteran pass-rusher had nothing bad to say about his time with the Texans, which was much longer than Cobb’s, he shared the same feeling about coming to Green Bay just two days after he was released. If he hadn’t been released, he said he probably would have asked his agent for his release or a trade.

Despite a diminished role this season, the 31-year-old had 3 sacks, 4 tackles for a loss, 3 quarterback hits and 12 tackles in six games for the Texans. His 57 sacks in 10 seasons for the Texans ranks second in franchise history behind JJ Watt.

Mercilus, chosen by the Texans at number 26 in the 2012 NFL draft, said he chose to sign with the Packers for a variety of teams, including offers from the Chiefs and Steelers. And he said he called Cobb, among other things, before making his decision.

“Not every franchise is equal in regards to everyone who likes to do his or her other thing,” Mercilus said. That said, I’m just grateful to be here, to be accepted with open arms, I love it. The energy, it’s amazing. Honestly, it’s like, I don’t know, it just pumps new life [into you] because for years I’ve only seen the same four walls and seeing something different is pretty cool.”

It helps to go from a 1-5 team in rebuild mode to a 5-1 team that is a Super Bowl contender in the NFC.

“That definitely contributes to that,” he says. “But also the mentality as far as from top to bottom. I’m talking tippity top all the way down. Everyone is on the same page. … If you have a mentality like that, you just know you” are appreciated and they do everything they can to invest in you and you want to invest in that again. To experience something like that is wonderful.”

At Green Bay, Mercilus joined a defense that has been decimated by outside linebacker injuries. Za’Darius Smith is injured on reserve after back surgery and will not play again this season. Preston Smith suffered an oblique injury against the Bears on Sunday and has not trained this week. The Packers already lost Randy Ramsey (ankle) and Chauncey Rivers (knee) to injuries at the end of the season.

Even if Mercilus doesn’t play against Washington on Sunday, it looks like he’ll have a chance to play a major role soon.

“I’ve been on teams that have been against him, and he has always been a problem to play against,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur. “So I think we’re pretty lucky to have a man of his caliber coming in at this time of the season.”