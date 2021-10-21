Sports
Former Houston Texans DE Whitney Mercilus Says He Has a ‘New Life’ With Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Whitney Mercilus heard what Randall Cobb said this summer after Cobb was traded from the Houston Texans to the Green Bay Packers.
He didn’t even let the full question come out on Thursday before he started laughing heartily.
Mercilus didn’t quite feel the same way as Cobb, who upon his arrival at Green Bay said, “It’s funny, my teammates said you pretended to just get out of prison, and I said, well, you know…I’m very, very excited to be here.”
During Randall Cobb’s press conference in Green Bay, he compared leaving Houston to getting out of prison.@RobDemovsky Whitney Mercilus asked if he’d heard that comment.
Response from Mercilus: pic.twitter.com/4w3rlJLFx0
Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 21, 2021
While the veteran pass-rusher had nothing bad to say about his time with the Texans, which was much longer than Cobb’s, he shared the same feeling about coming to Green Bay just two days after he was released. If he hadn’t been released, he said he probably would have asked his agent for his release or a trade.
Despite a diminished role this season, the 31-year-old had 3 sacks, 4 tackles for a loss, 3 quarterback hits and 12 tackles in six games for the Texans. His 57 sacks in 10 seasons for the Texans ranks second in franchise history behind JJ Watt.
Mercilus, chosen by the Texans at number 26 in the 2012 NFL draft, said he chose to sign with the Packers for a variety of teams, including offers from the Chiefs and Steelers. And he said he called Cobb, among other things, before making his decision.
“Not every franchise is equal in regards to everyone who likes to do his or her other thing,” Mercilus said. That said, I’m just grateful to be here, to be accepted with open arms, I love it. The energy, it’s amazing. Honestly, it’s like, I don’t know, it just pumps new life [into you] because for years I’ve only seen the same four walls and seeing something different is pretty cool.”
It helps to go from a 1-5 team in rebuild mode to a 5-1 team that is a Super Bowl contender in the NFC.
“That definitely contributes to that,” he says. “But also the mentality as far as from top to bottom. I’m talking tippity top all the way down. Everyone is on the same page. … If you have a mentality like that, you just know you” are appreciated and they do everything they can to invest in you and you want to invest in that again. To experience something like that is wonderful.”
At Green Bay, Mercilus joined a defense that has been decimated by outside linebacker injuries. Za’Darius Smith is injured on reserve after back surgery and will not play again this season. Preston Smith suffered an oblique injury against the Bears on Sunday and has not trained this week. The Packers already lost Randy Ramsey (ankle) and Chauncey Rivers (knee) to injuries at the end of the season.
Even if Mercilus doesn’t play against Washington on Sunday, it looks like he’ll have a chance to play a major role soon.
“I’ve been on teams that have been against him, and he has always been a problem to play against,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur. “So I think we’re pretty lucky to have a man of his caliber coming in at this time of the season.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32447733/olb-whitney-mercilus-feels-new-life-green-bay-packers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]