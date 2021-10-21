Notre Dames Deschner Named Finalist for NCAA Woman of the Year

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Atlantic Coast Conference nominee Stefani Deschner of Notre Dame is among the nine finalists announced Thursday for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

The NCAA names the 2021 Woman of the Year at a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday night, Nov. 9. Now in its 31st year, the NCAA Woman of the Year program honors graduating female student athletes who have distinguished themselves during their collegiate careers. in academic achievement, athletic excellence, service, and leadership.

We are delighted that Stefani has been selected as one of nine finalists for the prestigious NCAA Woman of Year Award, said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. Stefani – along with all of our member school nominees – have excelled in the classroom and in competition, while also setting the ultimate example in their commitment to community service. Stefani is an incredible person who embodies everything important in college athletics. We are proud to support her as she represents both Notre Dame and ACC.

Deschner, an NCAA National Fencing Champion and campus leader, joins eight other finalists who were part of an original group of 535 school nominees. That group was narrowed to 154 nominees by conference agencies, and the NCAA announced the Top 30 10 from each of the three NCAA divisions in September. The list of finalists to be revealed on Thursday will consist of three student athletes from each NCAA division.

The ACC was the only Power 5 conference to place two student athletes in this year’s Top 30, as Deschner was joined by Georgia Tech Athletics and field All-American Bria Matthews.

Deschner was named ACC Fencing Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive season after a successful senior year helping Notre Dame to the 11th NCAA Fencing Championship in program history.

The Versailles, Kentucky native continued her strong game on the strip after a junior season breakout. She completed an undefeated regular season with a 17-0 record en route to the NCAA Championships. At the NCAAs, Deschner advanced to the semifinals, beating teammate Amita Berthier to advance to the foil final. In the final, she scored the first seven touches of the match, finishing 15-9 in the foil championship.

With the win, she captured her first individual career championship and was Notre Dame’s first women’s foil champion since 2017 Olympic gold medalist Lee Kiefer.

The co-executive chair of the ACC Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) mental health council, Deschner has organized additional mental health town halls, developed teaching modules and created a mental health post to help student athletes reach the right mental health professionals .

Deschner has also actively served as a screen liaison with Fighting Irish Fight for Life (FIFL), an organization that links critically ill children to college sports teams.

After recently earning a bachelor’s degree in pre-professional studies and theology, Deschner has been admitted to three medical schools. She was an ACC Postgraduate Scholarship recipient in 2021, a three-time All-ACC Fencing Academic Team Honoree and has made the Deans List seven times.

As I attend medical school, I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to learn true compassion, joy in the simplest things, and resilience despite the myriad obstacles we face, Deschner said. I have become a compassionate leader, a resilient athlete and a determined student. As a result, I will combine these qualities to become an attentive doctor, who can make a difference through service.

Matthews and Deschner emerged as the ACC’s 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year candidates after a vote of the league’s 15 member schools. The strong list of nominees from member institutions also included:

Boston College: Charlotte North (lacrosse)

Clemson: Cammy Pereira (softball)

Duke: Meible Chi (tennis) and Peyton St. George (softball)

Florida State: Nandini Das (tennis) and Taryn Knuth (volleyball)

Louisville: Makenli Forrest (athletics) and Meghan Schneider (hockey)

Miami: Michelle Atherley (athletics) and Estela Perez-Somarriba (tennis)

North Carolina: Katie Hoeg (lacrosse) and Rachel Jones (football)

NC State: Olivia Calegan (swimming and diving) and Jaeda Daniel (tennis)

Pitt: Kayla Lund (volleyball) and Chinaza Ndee (volleyball)

Virginia: Paige Madden (swimming and diving)

Virginia Tech: Aisha Sheppard (basketball)

Wake Forest: Emilia Migliaccio (golf)

ACC member institutions claim three past NCAA Women of the Year awards. Former Notre Dame football standout Elizabeth Tucker was named the 2014 NCAA Woman of the Year. Wake Forests Annie Bersagel (cross county/track & field) was recognized in 2006 and Virginia’s Peggy Boutilier (hockey/lacrosse) received the honor in 1998.