XS Tennis Village new home of DePaul Tennis Teams

CHICAGO Kamau Murray fell in love with the game of tennis, which is quite rare for a kid who grew up on the South Side, where hoop fever is rampant.

He earned a tennis scholarship to Florida A&M and became a two-year team captain and graduate assistant coach while working toward his master’s degree.

Murray returned to his roots, coaching a few junior tennis players in an operational arsenal with no heat in the dead of winter.

“There would be people shooting guns and running HumVees with the smell of fuel in the air, and we’d be there, hitting balls in winter hats,” recalls Murray, who is best known for coaching the US Open champion. of 2017, Sloane Stephens.

Overcoming such obstacles, Murray began to dream big of a tennis facility that would one day provide hundreds of underprivileged children with the kind of tennis that would change his life.

With the support of then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the City of Chicago, Murray broke into a 13-acre, $9.8 million facility called XS Tennis Village on the south side in the summer of 2015.

That will be the new home port for DePaul tennis home games from this season. coaches Matt Brothers ‘ and Marisa Arce ‘s programs will continue to take advantage of a valued partnership with Lakeshore Sports & Fitness to use these courts for their practices. The Blue Demons previously played their home games at Lakeshore.

“Our goal is to get as many colleges in town as possible at XS Tennis,” said Murray, whose strong bond with DePaul includes older brother Malik Murray, a Blue Demon basketball player in the mid-1990s who is now senior vice. president is at Ariel Investments.

Fellow Whitney Young alum Quentin Richardson is Kamau’s best friend and best man at his wedding. ‘Q’ contributed significantly to the construction of XS Tennis Village.

“We want to introduce city kids to college tennis teams and college coaches to our kids. Both kids and coaches can come across someone like Billie Jean King or Sloane Stephens walking through our facility.”

More than 47 XS tennis products have earned tennis scholarships from schools such as Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Northwestern, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee State, Florida A&M, Howard, and others.

Murray coached XS Tennis product Taylor Townsend to No. 1 in the 2012 junior rankings and to the fourth round of the 2019 US Open.

Isabella Lorenzini was the Hinsdale Central State Singles Champion and a top 30 player nationally. Another of Murray’s apprentices, Zhavia Gray, is a former Dean’s List women’s tennis player with DePaul.

“I grew up in a basketball family, and you think of local kids like Derrick Rose, Antoine Walker, Isiah Thomas, Doc Rivers, Mark Aguirre, Terry Cummings, Dwyane Wade, Quentin Richardson, Bobby Simmons, and everyone else,” Murray said. . “You could have an all-star team with only Chicago players.

“There is such a young tennis talent in Chicago. In 10 years, there will be so much talent here in the city and suburbs that every university in Chicago will benefit.

“I want our kids to see the value of a college education through a tennis scholarship and also see the value of staying home and playing for the local university where family and friends can watch all your matches at XS Tennis.”

XS Tennis partners with the University of Chicago to provide tutoring and academic support to the 2,000 Chicago Public Schools students enrolled in XS’s free in-school tennis program.

Those CPS students earn tennis scholarships to Division I schools—most recently Notre Dame, Northwestern, Indiana, and Providence.

Soon more of Murray’s award students will be heading to Lincoln Park.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with XS Tennis,” said Arce. “The atmosphere that will be created with six lanes in a row for doubles matches and the fan experience will be second to none.

“XS is one of the best facilities in the country and has experience hosting the best collegiate and professional tournaments. We are so lucky.

“The XS values ​​align directly with our Vincentian mission at DePaul, and we are excited to build relationships and give back to the XS Tennis community.”

Spectators are welcome at all home games and can enjoy free parking and admission.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with XS Tennis and Education Foundation,” said Brothers. “Not only will our players be able to compete in a world-class facility that is ideal for the university’s dual-match format—we also look forward to building relationships with the South Side tennis community, along with the mentoring and outreach opportunities that these relationships will bring.”

In keeping with XS’s mission and DePaul’s Vincentian values, Blue Demon coaches and student-athletes will offer free tennis programs to underserved youth each year.

“DePaul is committed to Chicago,” says Senior Associate Athletics Director Taylor Stapleton . “We are delighted to reaffirm our commitment to the South Side through this new partnership with The XS Tennis and Education Foundation.

“Not only will DePaul men’s and women’s tennis benefit from the state-of-the-art facilities that XS Tennis Village offers, but most importantly, we can make an impact in our community by providing programming opportunities to underserved youth.

“At the same time, we are also grateful to continue our partnership with Lakeshore Sports & Fitness, whose excellent facilities will serve as our daily training center in Lincoln Park.”