Ready to Go: Setting the Table for the 2021-22 Dallas Mavericks Season

When do we become who we are?

The answer is unknowable, especially in professional basketball, because as much as we understand about skills and health and athletic firsts, there are always outliers. LeBron James reinvented himself as a point guard, leading the league in assists for the first time at age 35. Nikola Jokic caught a deadly three-point hit at age 22 and then watched it evaporate for two years before suddenly reappearing during his MVP season last year. Chris Paul plays one of the most measured basketballs of his career at age 36, running second in the finals in Phoenix after his body was about to shatter in his early thirties. There are no maxims when you are special, at least none that are too rigid to ignore at some point.

Kristaps Porzingis is an outlier. You know this. Me too. He’s been around since he entered the NBA, and heading into the most pivotal season of his career, starting tonight in Atlanta against Trae Young and the Hawks, is the main reason everyone remains so invested. The idea of ​​him having a shooting guard crossed with a low-post stopper wrapped in a hysterically long frame remains irresistible. Mushroom expectations: Porzingis shoots 50 percent of the field in the year he never collected 48; Scoring 25 per night while his highest season average is a hair under 23; Pulling down 11 boards per game while not having average double digits yet. One look at that giant frame in action, the way its 7-foot-3 body walks instead of wood, is all it takes to believe there’s always room for more. After all, Porzingis seems to transcend the laws of genetics. Why not his basketball contemporaries too?

Which makes him a different kind of outlier on a roster otherwise so clearly defined. It would be unfair to pin the Mavericks’ hopes entirely on him, both because this is a team sport and because any team starring Luka Doncic will inevitably revolve primarily around Luka Doncic.

Still, the Dallas roster, as it is currently put together, falls into three camps. There’s Doncic, already a generational talent at 22 and about to become the next face of his sport. There’s still a lot of growth ahead here, but other than catastrophic injuries, there were fissures with what comes next. It’s not how many times he’s named All-NBA, but how many first teams; not if he makes it into the Hall of Fame, but how few players go down as legitimate equals. He has been able to lead a championship team for at least a calendar year now. Whether he does that in Dallas is more about everyone in his job.

The second camp is the role of the team players, which includes more or less everyone after Doncic and Porzingis. They are finished products that play their part well important but mostly unchanging, give or take a mediocre climb from Jalen Brunson here or an unlikely Josh Green jump there. Great teams need Maxi Kleber, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock. But they do that for scaffolding: to support the focal points of the grid, not to become them. There’s a reason the Mavericks didn’t make it past the first round, leaning on Hardaway Jr. and Brunson as Doncics’ offensive support system.

Porzingis is the third camp, and how much you expect the Dallas Mavericks 2021-2022 to succeed depends in large part on your ability to believe that at 26 he is still not fully realized. That although his growth plates are snapped firmly in place and the surf machine long ago slapped him with that Unicorn nickname that will survive his playing career, he can graduate from what he was usually a very good basketball player with sparks of absolute brilliance on the field – breaking one that he could be. No one else on this roster could take such a meaningful step forward and take the team as a whole to the next level.

Only one person in the entire organization comes close: Jason Kidd, who also faces the burden of growing into something bigger than he has been. Much of it is unspeakable: communication and relationships, neither of which have been his strengths in his last two head coaching stops. But on the pitch, his loudest points to date have been the unleashing of Porzingis on offense and a renewed, team-wide emphasis on defense, which only goes as far as Latvian rim protection takes it.

Somehow it all comes back to Porzingis. Iztok has written about it, and Jake has written about it, and Zac has written about it, and Brian has told us about it, and now I’m doing it here too. But so often the discourse revolves around the idea of ​​him returning to something: his pre-MCL injury form in the 2020 NBA bubble or his pre-ACL injury form as an All-Star in New York. What Dallas needs is for him to take it a step further to combine his inside game as a Knick with his perimeter distance as a Maverick, and extend those 70+ single healthy regular season games, than a full play -off series, and then hopefully a few more. He must be spectacular and reliable after never really being either.

Porzingis is capable of this, at least in abstracto. We’ve seen him dominate matches, pop-a-shot five yards past the arch on offense and seeing all the breathing room on the rim in defense. Even now, seven years and several surgeries in his professional career, there is still so much to dream of, to hope for.

But these Mavericks will only be great if he becomes someone to count on: to help Doncic when things are going well and pick him up every now and then on nights when he isn’t. It’s up to Porzingis and Porzingis alone to do this, because only he can. Such is the burden of life as the outlier.

The truth is that Kristaps Porzingis’ final form will not be recognized until one good day, in retrospect, when we can compare the sum of his box scores and game footage and moments. Even if he’s already peaked, and we knew it, no one would accept it. We’ve seen just enough flickers of what Porzingis can be to always make us extrapolate that there’s more on the horizon, a new milestone to achieve or new skills to master. We refuse to impose limits on him because he seems so limitless.

There is every reason to believe that there is more to come. That some or all of the newfound health, a new role, a new coach and a full off-season off-season could catapult him well past his rocky 2020-2021 season. His pre-season performances seemed to confirm the actions themselves, yes, but most importantly how nimble he seemed to execute them. But whatever Porzingis does this season, we won’t know if it’s as good as he can get. His play is best judged in the context of how well the Mavericks play and how far they go. It’s not just about him. But he’s not much bigger than him either.