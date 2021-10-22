Cricket Victoria congratulates James Pattinson





Cricket Victoria congratulates fast bowler James Pattinson after confirming his retirement from international cricket. The 31-year-old has played for Australia 40 times in all three formats of the game, including 21 Tests, 15 ODIs and four T20Is. Pattinson made his international debut ten years ago and played in all three formats in 2011. He enjoyed his success in the Testarena much, collecting 81 wickets at an average of 26.33. At the local level, Pattinson has been a proud member of the Dandenong Cricket Club since his first team debut in the 2006-07 season. Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins congratulated Pattinson on his performance for Australia. James continues to be a fantastic ambassador for Australian and Victorian cricket and we congratulate him on a rewarding career at international level, said Cummins. Throughout his career, he has consistently challenged the very best batters in the world. James’ journey has involved injury hurdles and setbacks, from which he has shown determination to fight his way back. He was always proud to represent his country and was the ultimate competitor every time he took to the field for Australia. While Pattinson has put his international career on hold, he will continue to represent Victoria in four and one day cricket and the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL. General Manager of Cricket Shaun Graf, said: James is an excellent competitor and has been very honest with us about where he stands and what he wants to achieve in the remaining years of his career. We looked forward to involving him more consistently with Victoria and the Renegades and bringing the experience and guidance he can to our young talents, including Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Zak Evans, Sam Elliott, Brody Crouch and Cameron McClure.

