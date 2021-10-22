Football against Wildcats for second consecutive game this Saturday in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Was. The only thing that separated the two teams from playing back-to-back weeks against each other was a bye week. The Western Oregon University football team just hosted Central Washington at McArthur Field on Oct. 9, and this Saturday, Oct. 23, the Wolves travel to Ellensburg to face the Wildcats again with a 6 p.m. kick-off in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference- action.

Both teams had a break with a bye week last week and will now face each other for the second time in October. In the last meeting, WOU started strong and got a six-yard touchdown run from Omari Land to take a 7-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.

Central Washington came back with 42 unanswered points to eventually take the 45-14 win.

Ryan Worthley threw for 122 yards, with Marquis Sampson catching two passes for 38 yards. Andrew Valladares added three catches for 31 yards and Damon Hickok with a catch for 23 yards. On the ground, Land rushed 66 yards and scored. Valladares rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown. Jaylin Parnell led the defense with 10 tackles and a sack. Joey Sinclair had eight tackles and one interception. Anthony Mack Jr. was third in tackles with seven. LJ Lovelace , Mack Little , Hector Cazares and Twister McComas all had tackles for loss.

WOU goes into the week 2-4 overall and 1-1 in GNAC play with only the game against Central Washington and the week after against Simon Fraser on the conference portion of the schedule. The Wolves have 99 points, 118 first downs and 2,062 yards on offense with 13 touchdowns. WOU threw 1,305 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 762 yards and 10 scores. Opponents have registered 177 points, 112 first downs and 2,117 total yards and 24 touchdowns. In the air, opponents passed 1,157 yards and 11 touchdowns, rushing for 1,003 yards and 11 scores.

In the season, Worthley completed 126-197 for 1,262 yards and three touchdowns. Wyatt Harsh and Gannon Winker have also seen time as a quarterback this season with Harsh completing 6-11 and Winker on 3-4. Thomas Wright has 26 catches for 296 yards and a touchdown. Valladares has 19 catches for 235 yards. samson, Justice Murphy , Jarren Ford and Hickok all have over 100 receiving yards this season, with Sampson at 163, Murphy at 158, Ford at 154, and Hickok at 151. On the ground, Land has rushed 109 times for 523 yards and seven touchdowns. Valladares adds 35 carries for 226 yards and two scores.

Parnell leads the defense with 45 tackles (28 solo), along with 11 tackles for losses, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and a blocked field goal. Ryan Minniti adds 37 tackles (23 solo), along with two tackles for loss. Sinclair adds 31 tackles (20 solo), two interceptions and a fumble at recovery. Curtis Anderson is fourth on the team with 25 tackles (10 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback rushes. Machiah Lee gives the Wolves five players with at least 20 tackles coming in at 23 (12 solo), along with six pass breakups. small, lovelace, Derek Moreland , McComas and Mason Brown all of them assisted or fired solo this year, along with Parnell. Billy Nelson leads the team in interceptions with three.

In special teams, Andrew Gross has punted 26 times for an average of 39.27, a length of 65 yards, six lands within 20 and three trips over 50 yards. On field goals, Danny Cossette is 3-5 and 12-12 on extra point attempts. At kick-off, Gross has six for an average of 59.7 yards, Cossette with four for an average of 50.5 and Tanner Shattuck with 11 for an average of 50.5 yards. On return, Sampson took back 10 punts for 73 yards, with a 39 yards long. At kickoff, Anderson has 16 returns for 296 yards, with a lung of 38 yards, while Sampson has nine kick returns for 200 yards, with a lung of 52 yards.

Nationally, WOU scores high nationally in several categories, including:e in fourth down conversion rate (52.9), 26e in percentage of completion (62.8), 39e in first downs allowed on defense (112), 28e on total thrown interceptions (4), 60e in passing yards allowed per game (192.8), 40e in red zone defense percentage (71.4) and 59e in the time of possession (30:42).

Individually Country is 67e national scoring per game (7.0), 85e total points scored (42) and 48e total touchdowns (7). Anderson is 61NS in combined kick return yards (296), and 87e in kickoff return yards per game (18.5). Samson is 70e in combined kick-return yards (273), 46e in kickoff return yards per game (22.2), and 38e in kick return yards per game (7.3). Worthley is 23rd in percentage of completion (64), 22nd in completions per game (21), 71NS in passing yards (1262), and 59e in passing yards per game (210.3). Cossette is 95e in field goals per game (.50). Parnell is 22nd in forced fumbles per game (.33), 51NS in bags per game (.75), 14e in tackles for loss (1.8) and 98e total tackles per game (7.5). Little and Moreland are equal for 96e in forced fumbles per game (.20). Sinclair is 70e recovered in fumbles (1), and 65e in interceptions per game (.30). Nelson is 17e in interceptions per game (.60). Lee is 71NS defended in passes (1.0). Gross is 65e in punt average (37.8).

Central Washington goes into the week 4-2 overall and 2-0 in GNAC play. This will be their third home game of the season, with a 1-1 win over the nationally ranked Midwestern State and just short of Angelo State.

During the season, the Wildcats have scored 200 points, 115 first downs, and 2,221 yards and 25 total touchdowns. In the air, CWU has passed 1,186 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 1,052 yards and 11 scores. Opponents have 149 points, 109 first downs and 2,173 total yards and 19 touchdowns. In the air, opponents passed 1,256 yards and six touchdowns, rushing for 951 yards and 12 scores.

Quincy Glasper took over as the lead quarterback a few games ago and has completed 28-48 for 445 yards and six touchdowns. JJ Lemming, who started the first few games of the season, has completed 45-106 for 634 yards and five touchdowns. Darius Morrison has 10 catches for 247 yards and five touchdowns. Tony Archie gives the team two with over 200 receiving yards passing 11 for 211 yards and catching a score. JoJo Hillel (183), Daniel Johnson (159), Tai-John Mizutani (132), and Samuel Sanchez (115) all have over 100 receiving yards this season. On the ground, Rashad Boddie has 93 carries for 540 yards and four touchdowns. Tyler Flanagan adds 40 carry for 237 yards and three touchdowns.

On defense, Jahleel Breland leads the team with 49 tackles (32 solo), along with a tackle for loss and three passes. Donte Hamilton adds 46 tackles (32 solo), 10 tackles for losses, four sacks and five interceptions. Zach Stecklein leads the team in sacks with five and Dominic Wieburg adds two interceptions.

On special teams, Van Soderberg has 19 punts for an average of 36 yards, landing six within 20 and one over 50 yards. Patrick Hegarty has 10 punts for an average of 36.90 yards, with a landing in the 20s and a long kick for 44 yards. On field goals, Hegarty is 8-11 with a length of 50 yards. At kickoff, Hegarty has 28 attempts for an average of 53.2 yards and Soderberg has 11 attempts for an average of 56.5 yards. On return, Michael Chisley leads the kickoff returns and takes eight back for 199 yards, running 51 yards. On punt returns, Hunter Eckstrom has one return for 21 yards.

The last time the teams met in Ellensburg during the 2019 season, WOU took their first win in Central Washington since 1998 with a 36-26 win.

Live video and stats will be available for the game. Live video can be found here and live stats can be found here.