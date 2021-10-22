UTRGV Athletics hosts golf and tennis clinics in Brownsville

RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Intercollegiate Athletics Department announced Thursday that the UTRGV’s men’s and women’s golf and tennis programs will host a pair of free clinics in Brownsville, with the golf programs on October 31 and the tennis programs doing so. this on November 6, as part of a collaboration with the City of Brownsville and presented by Chick-fil-A Boca Chica.

The golf programs will host two clinics on October 31 at Riverbend Golf Club (4541 US-281), the first of which will be for ages 18 and under from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. clinic for children with special needs from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

With the clinics falling on Halloween, kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite golfers to receive special prizes.

Those interested in the clinics may apply in person at Riverbend Golf Club or by calling (956) 548-0192. Walk-ups are accepted.

The tennis clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 6 at the Brownsville Tennis Center (3 Event Ctr.) and is open to all ages and skill levels. Those interested in participating are requested to email UTRGV Women’s Tennis Head Coach West Nott [email protected] November 5 at 5pm

Walk-ups on the day of the clinic can still participate. Anyone interested in participating who does not have a tennis racket will receive one to use that day.

The tennis programs will then treat the participants, their families and fans to an intra-squad match at 12 noon, splitting the men’s and women’s teams into two groups, with mixed doubles being the start of the action.

“The City of Brownsville is pleased to welcome golf and tennis enthusiasts to our Brownsville Tennis Center and Riverbend Golf Club,” Brownsville MayorTrey Mendezsaid. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with UTRGV and are excited to see our local athletes enjoy the clinics with their family and friends.”

UTRGV Athletics will also host free bowling for current UTRGV students presenting a UTRGV student card at Galaxy Bowl (3451 Pablo Kisel Blvd.) on November 2 from 6-9pm

“We are always excited to host these types of events for our fans in Brownsville and Cameron County,” UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Conch hunting said. “We had a warm welcome when our football teams visited Brownsville in August and we look forward to continuing to #RallyTheValley.”

The UTRGV women’s soccer team hosted a free youth clinic attended by approximately 125 children, followed by an intrasquad game at Brownsville Sports Park on Aug. 13. The men’s soccer team hosted St. Mary’s at Brownsville Sports Park on August 21.

The basketball teams held open practices at the South Padre Island Convention Center on Oct. 7 and will return for games during the season, while the men’s will host the inaugural UTRGV South Padre Island Battle on the Beach on Nov. 20, featuring games between UTRGV and Northern Arizona. at 1 p.m., and Texas Tech and Incarnate Word at 4 p.m., and the women will host the second annual UTRGV South Padre Island Classic, a four-game women’s basketball tournament, Dec. 17-18. UTRGV will take on UTSA on December 17 at 6 PM and Liberty on December 18 at 1 PM Grand Canyon will face Liberty on December 17 at 3 PM and UTSA on December 18 at 4 PM

Tickets for the UTRGV South Padre Island Battle on the Beach are now on sale atUTRGVTickets.com.

Fans wishing to guarantee their seats for the UTRGV South Padre Island Classic can purchase season tickets. Tournament passes will go on sale closer to the event if inventory is available once all season ticket holders have been allocated seats equivalent to their tickets to games at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Subscriptions can be purchased online atUTRGVTickets.comor by contacting the UTRGV Athletics Ticket Office team of Seth Jones (956-665-3877), Carlos Munoz (956-665-3747) and Eddie Galvan (956-665-3415) by phone or email [email protected] faculty and staff can take advantage of 20% discount through pay reduction by using this form and returning it to Jones or Munoz.

