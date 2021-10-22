Sports
Canadian women’s hockey begins Beijing 2022 preparations with exhibitions against US
For the first time in 10 years, the Canadian women’s hockey team enters the Olympic season as reigning world champions.
With its 3-2 extra time win in August, Canada recaptured the title it had eluded since 2012 and broke a six-year streak of American dominance in tournament competition.
Both teams are getting back into serious Olympic preparation this week, with a few games in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Hartford, Conn. This will be the first of many meetings until the end of December, and an important test en route to Beijing. While the series may officially be an exhibition, these games are high-stakes, with players competing to earn their spot and compete for gold in 2022.
“As we move forward this year, we want to play best-on-best competition, so the series against the US is quite essential and an integral part of our process,” said Canadian striker Sarah Nurse. “The US is our biggest rival, so if we get the chance to play against them and put our preparation and training to work, that’s super important for when we go to the Olympics.”
VIEW | Investigating the impact of the Canadian women’s hockey team on, off the ice:
Both the Canadian and American players spend the months leading up to the Games in an extensive training camp known as centralization (or residency, south of the border).
For the remainder of the calendar year, each country’s aspiring Olympians will train and compete together in a series of exhibitions in hopes of cracking their team’s final roster of 23 players.
The IIHF only allowed 25 athletes per country at that event, so the exhibition series also offers more flexibility in roster to integrate all of Canada’s available players.
“We have our sights set on winning two gold medals this year and we have already won one at the world championship,” said Nurse. “Now that we have our entire group back together, we are preparing again and we are very confident in ourselves.”
The Americans, for their part, took a post-tournament break before regrouping in Minnesota in early October. In addition to regular training and skills, they have scrimmed against boys’ teams and played a three-game series against an all-star roster of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.
“Obviously the worlds didn’t go the way we wanted,” said US defender Lee Stecklein [we’re] really figuring out what we can work on immediately to improve for these upcoming games and then, over the long run, figure out what our team should do and how we should come together to figure out a way to get ready for the Olympics .”
While everyone will have to earn their place, this series will be a particularly valuable showcase for the young players who have not competed in world championships.
Forwards Jessie Eldridge and Julia Gosling played for Canada, neither of whom have a long international resume to fall back on. Rookie netminder Kristen Campbell has already secured her place in Beijing, but she has yet to set the target for the senior team. American defender Anna Wilgren is in a similar position, having never been fit for her country.
Canada’s relatively inexperienced defense performed admirably in August, but they weren’t heavily tested either. That was due to strong possession in Calgary, which the team will try to maintain.
Defense wins championships
But if their opponents manage to sustain offensive pressure, the Canadian response will be key.
“We didn’t really have to play a ton in our own side of the ice [at worlds]”So that’s definitely something our coaches pushed for us and wanted to work on,” said Nurse. “Ultimately, it’s the defense that brings you championships, so we want to be excellent on our own section of the ice.”
But while these matches are an essential tool for pre-Olympic evaluation, their importance also boils down to a classic, heated rivalry.
“They are a great preparation for the Olympics,” said Stecklein. “But at the end of the day, when you’re on the ice with Canada, it’s still a battle and it still feels like and is the most important game of the year at the time.”
