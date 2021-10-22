ITA Midwest Regionals kick off in East Lansing





EAST LANSING, Mich. The first day of the ITA Midwest Regionals kicked off Thursday with the singles qualifiers for the first and second rounds at the MSU Indoor Tennis Facility on the campus of Michigan State University. Six Spartans competed in singles qualifiers on Thursday. Luke Baylis and Jarreau Campbell each won two matches and only need to win one match on Friday to advance to the main tournament in singles. Eight players from the 53-person qualifying draw will advance to the 64-person main draw, which starts at 8 a.m. Saturday Baylis opened with a straight set 6-3, 6-0 victory over Cleveland State’s JuandeDios Abboud. In the second round, Baylis defeated Jameson Corsillo of Notre Dame 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 and will face DePaul’s Leon Huck on Friday morning for the right to play in the main draw on Saturday. Campbell also opened with a straight-set win, beating Toledo’s Adam Kovac 6-4, 6-2, before beating Marquette’s Jan Jauch 6-1, 3-6, 6-4. Campbell will face DePaul’s Marino Jakic with the winner advancing to Saturday’s main draw. Reed Crocker used a second set tiebreak to defeat Illinois state Zane Kohrs 6-3, 7-6 (7) in the first round on Thursday, but fell in the second round to Daniel Nuzhny of Wisconsin, 6-3, 6-4 . Qualifying in the singles continues on Friday, along with the main tournament for the doubles. Links to live statistics and live video are available at msuspartans.com. MSU results

Singles – Qualifying Round First Round Luuk Wassenaar (DePaul) def. Josh Portnoy (MSU), 6-0, 6-1

Jarreau Campbell (MSU) def. Adam Kovac (Toledo), 6-4, 6-2

Joaquin Caballer (WMU) def. Josh Mukherjee (MSU), 6-0, 6-1

Reed Crocker (MSU) def. Zane Kohrs (Illinois State), 6-3, 7-6 (7)

Antonio Matteo defeats Iaquinto. Kazuki Matsunoc (MSU), 6-1, 6-2

Luke Baylis (MSU) def. JuandeDios Abboud (Cleveland State), 6-3, 6-0 Qualifying draw singles second round

Jarreau Campbell (MSU) def. Jan Jauch (Marquette), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Daniel Nuzhny (Wisconsin) beats. Reed Crocker (MSU), 6-3, 6-4

Luke Baylis (MSU) def. Jameson Corsillo (Notre Dame), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

