Picking all the winners of the week 7 South Shore football games

Another week of piping hot choices when I went 21-4.

Sure, the game I played (Stoughton vs. Brockton) was one of the games I got wrong, but you can’t win them all.

With just two weeks left of the regular season, this weekend is a do-or-die for many teams. Teams try to reach the minimum of three wins or get into the top 16 of their respective divisions to extend their seasons.

Thursday 21 Oct.

Middleboro (5-1) at Abington (5-1), 7: The Sachems can win the South Shore League Sullivan Division title outright with a win. Playing Rockland and Abington in consecutive weeks is a huge challenge. The pick: Middleboro 34, Abington 27

Friday 22 Oct.

Blue Hills (6-0) at Tri-County (2-4), 4: Warriors are looking to continue an already good week after freshman coach Ed Madden was honored by the Patriots. The choice: Blue Hills 21, Tri-County 9

St. Mary’s Lynn (6-0) at Cardinal Spellman (0-6), 5:30: Another tough draw for the Cardinals, who show improvement every week. The Choice: St. Mary’s 28, Spellman 19

Bishop Stang (1-4) with Archbishop Williams (1-5), 6: It’s now or never for the bishops. Due to a tough schedule, Williams has the points to make the playoffs, but must win the last two games to reach the minimum of three wins. The choice: Williams 24, Rod 18

Randolph (4-2) at Cohasset (3-2), 6: The Skippers can win at least part of the South Shore League Tobin Division. The choice: Cohasset 33, Randolph 21

Sharon (1-5) at Hull (4-2), 6: The Pirates look like a contender in Division 8. The choice: Hull 26, Sharon 17

Milton (5-1) at Lynn Classic (4-2), 6: The Wildcats have a tough road trip to Lynn. The choice: Milton 30, Lynn 26

Stoughton (3-3) at Milford (5-1), 6: The Black Knights took a big win over Brockton last week, and this is another tough test. The choice: Milford 27, Stoughton 23

Braintree (3-3) at Weymouth (4-2), 7: Both teams are well in the mix in Division 1, but not safe in the playoffs. This has major implications for the play-offs. The choice: Weymouth 24, Braintree 22

St. John Paul II (4-1) in Holbrook/Avon (4-1), 7: The Bulldogs have work to do to crack the Division 7 state tournament. The Choice: Holbrook/Avon 33, St. John Paul II 22

St. John’s Prep (5-1) at BC High (0-6), 7: The Eagles have played one of the toughest programs and it doesn’t get any easier this week. The choice: SJP 35, BC 21

Bridgewater-Raynham (2-4) at Dartmouth (5-1), 7: The Trojans have turned their season around after a 0-4 start. The choice: BR 30, Dartmouth 20

Foxboro (5-1) in Canton (1-4), 7: The Warriors have won five in a row. The choice: Foxboro 36, Canton 22

Carver (2-4) at Mashpee (4-2), 7: The Crusaders are barely on the outside looking for Division 8 at number 18. The choice: Mashpee 28, Carver 21

Duxbury (4-1) at Hingham (4-2), 7: Can the harbor men finally catch the dragons? The choice: Duxbury 21, Hingham 12

Norwell (3-3) at East Bridgewater (1-5), 7: The Vikings still have some hopes for playoffs and a win over Div. 6’s No. 7 seed Norwell would give that one a big shock. The choice: Norwell 29, EB 26

Pembroke (2-4) in Hanover (4-2),7: The Hawks take a heavy loss to Scituate as the Titans try to make a four-game slip.The choice: Hanover 28, Pembroke 22

North Quincy (3-2) at Plymouth South (5-1), 7: The Raiders really need these to get into the Div. 2 playoffs. The choice: North Quincy 27, Plymouth South 24

North Attleboro (2-3) at Oliver Ames (2-4), 7: North Attleboro is better than its record states. The pick: North Attleboro 27, Oliver Ames 13

Plymouth North (4-2) at Whitman-Hanson (0-6), 7: One’s losing streak ends in this one. I think this is going to be a close game. The choice: Plymouth North 22, Whitman-Hanson 20

Quincy (3-2) at Scituate (5-1), 7: The Sailors took a big win at Hanover last week. The choice: Scituate 36, Quincy 20

Rockland (5-1) at Saugus (0-6), 7: The Bulldogs conclude the regular season with a road trip. The choice: Rockland 28, Saugus 8

Southeast (2-2) at Bristol-Plymouth (2-2), 7: The Hawks have a lot of momentum right now. The choice: Southeast 26, BP 18

Silver Lake (2-4) at Marshfield (5-1), 7: The Rams are rolling on a current five-game winning streak. The choice: Marshfield 35, Silver Lake 17

Old Colony (4-1) at South Shore Tech (2-4), 7: Old Colony records its first loss of the season, against Blue Hills. The choice: Old Colony 21, SST 18

Saturday 23 Oct.

Brockton (1-5) at New Bedford (0-5), 1: The Boxers need to win this one to keep their playoff hopes alive. The choice: Brockton 33, New Bedford 21

BYE: West Bridgewater

Last week: 21-4

General:123-39