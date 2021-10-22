Sports
Picking all the winners of the week 7 South Shore football games
Another week of piping hot choices when I went 21-4.
Sure, the game I played (Stoughton vs. Brockton) was one of the games I got wrong, but you can’t win them all.
STAYING ALIVE:HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Stoughton’s playoff hopes to stay alive with win over Brockton
With just two weeks left of the regular season, this weekend is a do-or-die for many teams. Teams try to reach the minimum of three wins or get into the top 16 of their respective divisions to extend their seasons.
REVIEWS BEFORE THE PLAY OFF:See where the South Shore high school soccer teams land in the latest playoff power ratings
Thursday 21 Oct.
Middleboro (5-1) at Abington (5-1), 7: The Sachems can win the South Shore League Sullivan Division title outright with a win. Playing Rockland and Abington in consecutive weeks is a huge challenge. The pick: Middleboro 34, Abington 27
More:HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Middleboro’s Powerful Offense Wins In SSL Showdown
Friday 22 Oct.
Blue Hills (6-0) at Tri-County (2-4), 4: Warriors are looking to continue an already good week after freshman coach Ed Madden was honored by the Patriots. The choice: Blue Hills 21, Tri-County 9
More:Blue Hills Coach Ed Madden Selected New England Patriot High School Coach of the Week
St. Mary’s Lynn (6-0) at Cardinal Spellman (0-6), 5:30: Another tough draw for the Cardinals, who show improvement every week. The Choice: St. Mary’s 28, Spellman 19
Bishop Stang (1-4) with Archbishop Williams (1-5), 6: It’s now or never for the bishops. Due to a tough schedule, Williams has the points to make the playoffs, but must win the last two games to reach the minimum of three wins. The choice: Williams 24, Rod 18
Randolph (4-2) at Cohasset (3-2), 6: The Skippers can win at least part of the South Shore League Tobin Division. The choice: Cohasset 33, Randolph 21
Sharon (1-5) at Hull (4-2), 6: The Pirates look like a contender in Division 8. The choice: Hull 26, Sharon 17
ROLL TIDE:Ex-Alabama star Jeremy Shelley still gets his kicks as a Hull volunteer coach
Milton (5-1) at Lynn Classic (4-2), 6: The Wildcats have a tough road trip to Lynn. The choice: Milton 30, Lynn 26
Stoughton (3-3) at Milford (5-1), 6: The Black Knights took a big win over Brockton last week, and this is another tough test. The choice: Milford 27, Stoughton 23
Braintree (3-3) at Weymouth (4-2), 7: Both teams are well in the mix in Division 1, but not safe in the playoffs. This has major implications for the play-offs. The choice: Weymouth 24, Braintree 22
More:Weymouth High boys football honors late teammate Dante Elbehiry for win over Walpole
St. John Paul II (4-1) in Holbrook/Avon (4-1), 7: The Bulldogs have work to do to crack the Division 7 state tournament. The Choice: Holbrook/Avon 33, St. John Paul II 22
More:Sacks, Shutouts, and Returns: Vote for the High School Defensive/ST Player of the Week
St. John’s Prep (5-1) at BC High (0-6), 7: The Eagles have played one of the toughest programs and it doesn’t get any easier this week. The choice: SJP 35, BC 21
Bridgewater-Raynham (2-4) at Dartmouth (5-1), 7: The Trojans have turned their season around after a 0-4 start. The choice: BR 30, Dartmouth 20
Foxboro (5-1) in Canton (1-4), 7: The Warriors have won five in a row. The choice: Foxboro 36, Canton 22
Carver (2-4) at Mashpee (4-2), 7: The Crusaders are barely on the outside looking for Division 8 at number 18. The choice: Mashpee 28, Carver 21
Duxbury (4-1) at Hingham (4-2), 7: Can the harbor men finally catch the dragons? The choice: Duxbury 21, Hingham 12
More:Record-Setters and More Vote for the High School Football Offensive Player of the Week
Norwell (3-3) at East Bridgewater (1-5), 7: The Vikings still have some hopes for playoffs and a win over Div. 6’s No. 7 seed Norwell would give that one a big shock. The choice: Norwell 29, EB 26
Pembroke (2-4) in Hanover (4-2),7: The Hawks take a heavy loss to Scituate as the Titans try to make a four-game slip.The choice: Hanover 28, Pembroke 22
North Quincy (3-2) at Plymouth South (5-1), 7: The Raiders really need these to get into the Div. 2 playoffs. The choice: North Quincy 27, Plymouth South 24
North Attleboro (2-3) at Oliver Ames (2-4), 7: North Attleboro is better than its record states. The pick: North Attleboro 27, Oliver Ames 13
Plymouth North (4-2) at Whitman-Hanson (0-6), 7: One’s losing streak ends in this one. I think this is going to be a close game. The choice: Plymouth North 22, Whitman-Hanson 20
Quincy (3-2) at Scituate (5-1), 7: The Sailors took a big win at Hanover last week. The choice: Scituate 36, Quincy 20
Rockland (5-1) at Saugus (0-6), 7: The Bulldogs conclude the regular season with a road trip. The choice: Rockland 28, Saugus 8
Southeast (2-2) at Bristol-Plymouth (2-2), 7: The Hawks have a lot of momentum right now. The choice: Southeast 26, BP 18
More:Diman football falls 32-12 to Southeast in Mayflower League Big Game
Silver Lake (2-4) at Marshfield (5-1), 7: The Rams are rolling on a current five-game winning streak. The choice: Marshfield 35, Silver Lake 17
Old Colony (4-1) at South Shore Tech (2-4), 7: Old Colony records its first loss of the season, against Blue Hills. The choice: Old Colony 21, SST 18
Saturday 23 Oct.
Brockton (1-5) at New Bedford (0-5), 1: The Boxers need to win this one to keep their playoff hopes alive. The choice: Brockton 33, New Bedford 21
BYE: West Bridgewater
Last week: 21-4
General:123-39
