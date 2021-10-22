



What a year this proves for British tennis, said Mike Dickson in the Daily mail. Five weeks after Emma Raducanus’ triumph in New York, Cameron Norrie produced another glorious tale of the unexpected to become the first British winner of the tournament widely regarded as tennis’s fifth Grand Slam. In the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the 26-year-old left-hander defeated world champion No. 36 Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. The slow conditions in the California desert made for an intriguing combination of contrasting styles, Tumaini Carayol said in the guard. While Norrie thrives in attrition rallies, the Georgian is one of the most devastating shot-makers in games, the only player on tour to average more than 80 mph from both wings. And for the first half of the game, his considerable weapons threatened to be decisive as he pulled in five straight games to take the first set before breaking through early in the second. But the hallmarks of Norries’ competition this season, which has seen his ranking rise from 71 to its current position of 16, is his tenacious determination and relentless athleticism, Stuart Fraser said in The times. With his hold on the title faltering, both qualities came to the fore: always trying to extend the rallies and tirelessly running across the field, he began to pull mistakes from the Basilashvili racket. After coming back and serving the Georgian at 4-5, he went on to produce two stunning runs, one a combination of lob and drop volley and the other a spectacular running backhand pass to steal the set. And in the decider, Norrie was rarely bothered by his visibly tiring opponent. Norries’ composure in this match was all the more impressive given the footwear-related crisis he suffered during its build-up, Simon Briggs said in The Daily Telegraph. In an unexpected echo of the story ten days ago of Andy Murray losing his tennis shoes to which the former UK No. 1 had attached his wedding ring, it turned out that all three pairs of Norries shoes had mysteriously disappeared from the dressing room, leaving him was forced to look for a replacement at the last minute. I don’t know what people have against the British about stealing shoes, he joked afterwards. Norries’ win, for which he earned 880,000, confirms him as one of the most improved players of the season, Mike Dickson said. With his ranking climbing steeply, he is very much in the running to be one of eight players to attend the ATP Finals in Turin at the end of the year. No one familiar with this slightly under-the-radar figure, who approaches everything with the same attitude of cheerful resilience, can do anything but rejoice at his success.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.co.uk/sport/tennis/954521/cameron-norrie-the-unassuming-new-star-of-british-tennis

