Thursday NLCS open thread – Camden Chat





How would you feel if the Orioles were eliminated in a postseason series and you knew the plan in that game was for them to deploy a bullpen game? That’s where Dodgers fans head to Game 5 of the NLCS tonight. They need to win to keep the series going, and they’re going to do a bullpen game to do it. I don’t feel very bad for the Dodgers fans as their favorite baseball team just won the World Series last year and won 106 regular season games this year. The Dodgers have been in the postseason every year since the 2013 season and have competed in the World Series three times since the 2017 season. So, you know. The first reliever to be sent out by the Dodgers is Joe Kelly. Should you subscribe to the theory of persistent player dislike based on how long in their career they were on the Red Sox, that dislike may still persist. Kelly was a red sock for five seasons, the last of which was in 2018. I still consider him a red sock. If he stinks tonight, I’ll probably chuckle. Kelly hasn’t made a multi-inning start since the 2016 season, so again, it will be the bullpen trying to put together a game while the offense scores enough to win. Can they take it off? Some seemingly strange strategies have come out in the post-season of 2021. Maybe this one will work for them too. This match is scheduled for an 8:08 first pitch. Tune in to TBS if you want to see it. Los Angeles Dodgers Lineup Mookie Betts – RF Trea Turner – 2B Corey Seager – SS Will Smith – C AJ Pollock – LF Albert Pujols – 1B Chris Taylor – 3B Cody Bellinger – CF Joe Kelly – P Most of the Dodgers lineups look pretty good as the team scored 830 runs in the regular season and had the second highest slugging percentage in NL. This is no guarantee that tonight will be good enough. Two of the teams’ better hitters are missing. Max Muncy has missed the entire postseason after an accidental injury at the end of the regular season. Justin Turner injured his hamstring in yesterday’s loss. Those guys hit 63 home runs between them and they won’t help tonight. Another hero must come. When the Dodgers made an amazing comeback on Tuesday-evening, the hero was Cody Bellinger, who tied that game with a three-run homerun. Bellinger had a .542 OPS in the regular season. There’s a lyric in the Orioles canon about that phenomenon, I think. Atlanta Braves Lineup Eddie Rosario – LF Ozzie Albies – 2B Freddie Freeman – 1B Austin Riley – 3B Adam Duvall – CF Pederson – RF Game Dansby Swanson – SS Travis d’Arnaud – C Max Fried – P

