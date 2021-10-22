Sports
SI All-American Football Freak of the Week: Poulsbo (Wash.) North Kitsap Quarterback Colton Bower
“Freak” is a term overused in the sports world, but sometimes it’s the first sentence that floods the skull when a showy athletic feat occurs.
What about the head-turning and snapping of an entire game?
SI All-American continues its salute to these dominant high school soccer players in a weekly column, aptly titled “Freak of the Week,” with a remarkable performance on Friday night. This week’s nominees came from far and wide, with some impressive achievements qualifying for the honor.
For the second consecutive week, a two-way performer took home the honor.
Colton Bower, a senior quarterback from Poulsbo (Wash.) North Kitsap, dazzled on the field Friday night in a 56-21 win over Bremerton (Wash.) High School. He finished the night with 359 yards passing, followed by six touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 99 yards on 11 carries. In defense, he added an interception for good measure.
“As a player, he’s the type of generation kid you get once in your career,” North Kitsap coach Jeff Weible told me. Illustrated Sports. “He’s a phenomenal athlete who plays football, baseball and basketball. On the football field, he’s just been a beast. He was an all-state linebacker as a freshman, all-state defensive back as a sophomore, and he’ll probably be the first-team quarterback.” and defensive back as a senior.
“Off the pitch he’s an even better kid. Modest, quiet, leads by example. He’s been our captain for three years.’
A gifted athlete with accolades in every sport, with a state championship basketball hoop to his credit and one of the best baseball players in the region while committed to Washington State, he has played football all over the field. Bower has made a tight start, linebacker, defensive back and of course quarterback on varsity. He even did kicked a game-winning field goal as a sophomore.
“Just to watch him make the attack, if something isn’t open, he scrambles,” Weible said. “He’s got great speed, great elusiveness. You’re left in awe when you watch him do things. He’s a pretty special kid.”
North Kitsap has played six games in 2021 and is dominantly unbeaten, averaging 52.3 points per game and less than 12 points behind Bower. As a quarterback, he completes 70% of his passes and has thrown 27 touchdowns against just one interception. Seven more scores have made it to the ground as a rusher and in defense he has picked three passes.
Bower’s overall athleticism and football IQ lead his coach to believe he can “play absolutely safety at the Division I level.” Weible said he told University of Washington head coach Jimmy Lake that the senior reminded him of former Husky star and current Los Angeles Aries defender Taylor Rapp, who was just named NFC Defensive Player of the United States. Week after stopping two interceptions against the New York Giants on Sunday. .
“It’s his nose for football,” Weible says of Bower’s projection on safety. “He’s had 26 career interceptions and that’s just five games last year because of COVID. We think he’s approaching a state record. He can read the quarterbacks’ eyes and he’s studying film.
“We all have lunch together every day and he’s always the first one to watch a movie at lunch, so he’s well prepared by the time Friday night rolls around.”
Bower, listed at 6′, 195 pounds, has spent most of his offseasons devoted to his first love, baseball. His coach thinks if some of that was focused on football, he would get FBS grants on the table. Programs such as Washington and Air Force have shown interest so far, and while the senior would like more football opportunities, the current plan is to play baseball for Washington State, where he made a verbal commitment in 2020.
Archive freak of the week 2021
Week 0 – Pike Road (Ala.) Quarterback Iverson Hooks
Week 1 – Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Running Back Eden James
Week 2 – Gautier (Miss.) Quarterback Kaden Irving
Week 3 – Millville (NJ) Running Back LeQuint Allen
Week 4 – Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton Tight End Pearce Spurlin III
Week 5 – Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military Quarterback Holden Geriner
Week 6 – Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei Quarterback Elijah Brown
Week 7 – St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood Defensive Back Terrell Crosby
Got a Freak of the Week nominee? Tweet @SIAAallAmerican every weekend for a chance to be featured!
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college/2021/10/21/si-all-american-football-freak-of-the-week-colton-bower
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]