SI All-American Football Freak of the Week: Poulsbo (Wash.) North Kitsap Quarterback Colton Bower

“Freak” is a term overused in the sports world, but sometimes it’s the first sentence that floods the skull when a showy athletic feat occurs.

What about the head-turning and snapping of an entire game?

SI All-American continues its salute to these dominant high school soccer players in a weekly column, aptly titled “Freak of the Week,” with a remarkable performance on Friday night. This week’s nominees came from far and wide, with some impressive achievements qualifying for the honor.

For the second consecutive week, a two-way performer took home the honor.

Colton Bower, a senior quarterback from Poulsbo (Wash.) North Kitsap, dazzled on the field Friday night in a 56-21 win over Bremerton (Wash.) High School. He finished the night with 359 yards passing, followed by six touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 99 yards on 11 carries. In defense, he added an interception for good measure.

“As a player, he’s the type of generation kid you get once in your career,” North Kitsap coach Jeff Weible told me. Illustrated Sports. “He’s a phenomenal athlete who plays football, baseball and basketball. On the football field, he’s just been a beast. He was an all-state linebacker as a freshman, all-state defensive back as a sophomore, and he’ll probably be the first-team quarterback.” and defensive back as a senior.

“Off the pitch he’s an even better kid. Modest, quiet, leads by example. He’s been our captain for three years.’

A gifted athlete with accolades in every sport, with a state championship basketball hoop to his credit and one of the best baseball players in the region while committed to Washington State, he has played football all over the field. Bower has made a tight start, linebacker, defensive back and of course quarterback on varsity. He even did kicked a game-winning field goal as a sophomore.

“Just to watch him make the attack, if something isn’t open, he scrambles,” Weible said. “He’s got great speed, great elusiveness. You’re left in awe when you watch him do things. He’s a pretty special kid.”

North Kitsap has played six games in 2021 and is dominantly unbeaten, averaging 52.3 points per game and less than 12 points behind Bower. As a quarterback, he completes 70% of his passes and has thrown 27 touchdowns against just one interception. Seven more scores have made it to the ground as a rusher and in defense he has picked three passes.

Bower’s overall athleticism and football IQ lead his coach to believe he can “play absolutely safety at the Division I level.” Weible said he told University of Washington head coach Jimmy Lake that the senior reminded him of former Husky star and current Los Angeles Aries defender Taylor Rapp, who was just named NFC Defensive Player of the United States. Week after stopping two interceptions against the New York Giants on Sunday. .

“It’s his nose for football,” Weible says of Bower’s projection on safety. “He’s had 26 career interceptions and that’s just five games last year because of COVID. We think he’s approaching a state record. He can read the quarterbacks’ eyes and he’s studying film.

“We all have lunch together every day and he’s always the first one to watch a movie at lunch, so he’s well prepared by the time Friday night rolls around.”

Bower, listed at 6′, 195 pounds, has spent most of his offseasons devoted to his first love, baseball. His coach thinks if some of that was focused on football, he would get FBS grants on the table. Programs such as Washington and Air Force have shown interest so far, and while the senior would like more football opportunities, the current plan is to play baseball for Washington State, where he made a verbal commitment in 2020.

Colton Bower Vince Miller, SB Live Sports

Archive freak of the week 2021

Week 0 – Pike Road (Ala.) Quarterback Iverson Hooks

Week 1 – Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Running Back Eden James

Week 2 – Gautier (Miss.) Quarterback Kaden Irving

Week 3 – Millville (NJ) Running Back LeQuint Allen

Week 4 – Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton Tight End Pearce Spurlin III

Week 5 – Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military Quarterback Holden Geriner

Week 6 – Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei Quarterback Elijah Brown

Week 7 – St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood Defensive Back Terrell Crosby

Got a Freak of the Week nominee? Tweet @SIAAallAmerican every weekend for a chance to be featured!