Anastasia Antal Appointed Volunteer Assistant for Women’s Tennis

AUBURN, Ala. Anastasia Antal, a two-time All-American at the University of Kansas, has joined the Auburn women’s tennis staff as a volunteer assistant, head coach Caroline Lilley announced today.

Formerly known as Anastasia Rychagova, the native of Moscow, Russia, was named ITA Central Player of the Year in 2019. 12th in the nation in doubles.

“Anastasia’s work ethic and resilience are both distinguishing features that set her apart,” Lilley said. “During her four years in college tennis, she solidified herself with the elite and wrote a legacy that speaks for itself. Her love for the game is infectious and her desire to invest in those around her fits perfectly with our culture. privileged to coach Nas as a player, and humbled to welcome her to Auburn as an incredible addition to our coaching staff.”

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to be with Auburn,” said Antal. “I wouldn’t volunteer anywhere else in the country. Caroline has been able to develop my game to the highest level of college tennis and I look forward to learning as much as I can as a coach.”

Antal is coming to Auburn after spending the 2021 season as a staff at the University of Denver. Prior to her stint at Denver, she was an assistant coach at UMass. She graduated from Kansas in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

