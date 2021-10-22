FirstLight sponsors NCAA College Hockey Tournament at Middlebury College





The 23rd Annual NCAA Division III Tournament takes place over Thanksgiving weekend |

ALBANY, NY, October 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ —FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprises and carrier customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, has a much-loved event in the Eastern New York and Vermont region, and called it the FirstLight Great Northern Shootout. FirstLight Shootout This NCAA Division III college hockey tournament takes place annually over Thanksgiving weekend between three colleges with an additional invited team. University of Norwich in Vermont, State University of New York Plattsburgh, and Middlebury College in Vermont are the three pillars of the event. This year the Milwaukee School of Engineering is the invited college. The tournament, which rotates among the three regular participants, will be held at the Chip Kenyon ’85 Arena at Middlebury College in Vermont On November 26e and 27e. Since the first tournament was held in 1998, a participating team has won the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Division III title nine times. The tournament is a major hockey attraction and an area tradition that regularly features some of the best teams in the country. The coverage has been hailed as “the best tournament in Division III hockey” by several local sports reporters. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, but this year’s FirstLight Great Northern Shootout marks the 23rd tournament. “We are excited to host this flagship event and continue the long tradition of this region,” said FirstLight President and CEO Kurt Van Wagenen. “The athletes, students and fans are eager to return to the excitement of live college hockey. We are proud to sponsor this Thanksgiving tradition and celebrate the talent of these athletes.” The matches will also be streamed live by the Northeast Sports Network. Check local listings for station information. For more information about the event, visit www.firstlight.net/shootout/. About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber data, internet, data center, cloud, unified communications, and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, connecting more than 11,000 sites in use with more than 100,000 sites serviceable by our more than 24,000 route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products with a comprehensive portfolio of high-bandwidth connectivity solutions, including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services, as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight’s customer base includes national mobile operators and telephone companies and many leading enterprises spanning high-tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and finance, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments. For more information about FirstLight, visit: www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Media contact:

Maura Mahoney

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia: SOURCE FirstLight

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements contained in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group, nor do they necessarily represent those of Gray Media Group, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wafb.com/prnewswire/2021/10/21/firstlight-sponsor-ncaa-college-hockey-tournament-middlebury-college/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos