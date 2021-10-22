Start ’em, sit ’em picks for week 7

Let’s take a look at which 49ers players you should start with in fantasy football, and which ones you should relegate to your bench for their Week 7 game against the Colts.

One of the most challenging aspects of fantasy football is deciding week by week which of your players to scratch and which to trust and which will lead your team to fantasy supremacy.

When it comes to choosing which San Francisco 49ers players to start and which ones to sit in fantasy football, we’ve got you covered!

While a few Niners players will be kept out of this conversation due to injuries, there are still a number of viable options within San Francisco’s stable of skill players.

Let’s see which of these players you can trust for the 49ers’ week 7 home game against Indianapolis foals, and who relegates you to the bank this primetime Football on Sunday evening fight.

SIT EM: 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk

It’s been an extremely depressing year for those of you who drafted the second year wideout Brandon Aiyuk in your fantasy ladies to be one of your best pass catchers.

Aiyuk has done nothing but disappoint this year so far, both from a fantasy and real world perspective, and while we don’t think this is the nail in the coffin for Aiyuk just yet, we don’t think you should confidence in your lineup this week.

At least not before he starts producing more.

Speaking of production, Aiyuk has produced just 90 yards on eight catches with just a single touchdown this year. That equates to a fantasy stat of 3.96 points per game (in leagues with half a PPR).

This is totally unacceptable from a player that most fantasy managers have probably chosen to lead their receiving corps between the fifth and eighth rounds.

The sophomore pro’s season-high fantasy numbers came against Green Bay in Week 3, where he scored 12.5 points. Since then, he has played back-to-back sub 5.0 point games. He is at the point this year that he cannot even be trusted as a substitute starter.

Aiyuk could even become a player who should be dropped in all competitions for someone who will at least be able to accumulate more than 500 yards for the season.

Aiyuk is a “sit” in every way.