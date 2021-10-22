how Ava and Sophia Mathur managed to say

WOOSTER Forgive Wooster sisters Sophia and Ava Mathur if they don’t stop and just enjoy the moment Friday.

When they enter the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason for the Div. I State Tennis Tournament, it will be a first in many ways.

They will be the first Generals girls tennis players to make it this far since Krista Keller and Kim Roberts in 1992. It will be the first time for Sophia, a senior. And it will be Avas’ first trip as a freshman on the biggest stage for high school girl tennis. It will be a dream come true that neither of them even thought of a possibility weeks ago.

[State] has always been a top goal, but I wasn’t sure it was achievable, Sophia said. It makes it extra special to do it in my senior year and with my sister. It still seems surreal.

It certainly hasn’t sunk in yet, Ava said. I didn’t think we’d make it.

This reality started with an idea from their parents, approved by Sophia and finally approved by Ava, and has grown into a whole plan. The two standout singles players have made a last minute decision to intertwine their games and their destinies, and it has delivered the destiny of the state tournament.

It was a challenge for me, Ava said. I’m the kind of person who wants the ball and I want to have that great winner. Sometimes when (Sophia) has the ball I run after her and before I realize she has the ball I just run around like a maniac.

That alpha personality, which is a huge reason for both sisters’ success in singles last fall, and for Sophia for the past three years, was easily the most difficult aspect to overcome. Still, they both found a way to channel that intensity onto the field, and as they rolled through sectionals, they became the program’s first sectional champions since 1980. They then rallied after a setback in the second game in districts with two consecutive wins to make their way to state as the fifth seed from the Northeast District.

It’s interesting, Sophia said. In a sense, competitiveness is good. It can lift us up and keep us focused. Sometimes it can be a little challenging.

But in the end, that intensity has worked perfectly for the Mathur sisters as they prepare for their biggest challenge yet.

I think we’ve done pretty well so far, Ava said.

For a story about two sisters who started hitting tennis balls on their grandparents’ court years ago, this weekend will be a culmination of passion and hard work. In a family where the love of tennis has always been cherished, the two Mathur sisters will search for a new family memory.

Our grandparents’ court is where we first learned to play, Sophia said. It was amazing. We would always play on that field.

My father, uncles and grandparents all played tennis, she added. It was kind of a family thing where we would end up playing tennis, whether it was for competition or not.

So while the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason is the ultimate stage where the competition is tougher and more intense than those backyard games, the Mathurs are prepared. By countless hours spent on that court with their grandparents, hours and hours spent working with coaches like [Wooster head coach] Justin Crooks, they’ve been preparing their whole lives for this moment.

It’s going to be great, Sophia said. It’s something we can remember forever. We will always be able to look back on it, every moment, make memories just by being happy in the moment and playing the sport we like.

Just to experience this with someone who is such a big factor in my life and who I will know forever is amazing, Ava said.

As for the keys to their success this weekend, it was simple.

It’s the Hoosiers analogy, Crooks said. Yes, it’s in a big hall and the atmosphere will be different, but the nets are still the same height and the pitch is the same.

They just have to stay positive, stick together and they will be successful, he added. I’m just super proud of them.

The Mathurs kick off their day with a game against Olentangy Oranges Karol Korotkin and Tyler Reed on Friday after Div. I singles and div. II doubles have been completed. If they win, they will play against the winner of Magnificats Kayra Koprulu and Caroline Moritz and Masons Danielle Reid and Danielle Lebedev.