T20 World Cup: Can Team India Make an Encore of 2007? | Cricket News

Since winning the inaugural event, it’s been so close, yet so far ahead

in the T20 World Cups. TOI looks at things that worked for India in 2007…

September 24, 2007 could be as important a date in Indian cricket history as June 25, 1983. A young Indian outfit, led by a maverick skipper, who then turned into the quintessential Captain Cool, won the inaugural World Cup T20 final against arch-rival Pakistan in a heart-pounding match, and the Johannesburg win resulted in the rise of the behemoth dubbed the Indian Premier League.

The men became part of cricket folklore and the reception when they landed in Mumbai, and later drove to the Wankhede on a gray and stormy Wednesday morning, left no one in doubt that T20 was a drug the Indian fan had tasted and could not get enough of.

Fans and pundits have tried to analyze why India, despite being the most glamorous and competitive T20 league in the world, failed to win the T20 World Cup after 2007.

They reached the final in 2014 but lost to an efficient Sri Lanka in Mirpur, despite going unbeaten until the top clash. They lost to the eventual champions and a dynamite West Indian side in the semifinals in 2016 in Mumbai. In Sri Lanka, in 2012, despite winning two of Pakistan’s three Super Eight matches in the race to the semi-finals, India lost out as they lost heavily to Australia, affecting their net run rate.

In 2009, in England, internal bickering and fatigue, after a drainage IPL campaign in South Africa, saw the team lose all three super eight games. In 2010, the West Indies team was blown away in the super eights by the West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka.

Did the 2007 team benefit because T20 was not taken seriously by most teams? Or did they play uninhibited cricket?

Former opener of India and Mumbai Lalchand Rajput, who coached India in South Africa, told TOI how relaxed the players were during the campaign.

“The biggest factor was that nobody expected us to win and therefore there was no pressure on us,” Rajput recalls.

Perhaps the disastrous 50-over World Cup campaign in the West Indies just six months earlier, where India was knocked out in the first round, was a blessing in disguise.

There was a call for the youth to take over and legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravic signed off.

“It was a new team with a good mix of young players and some experienced players. And if you don’t have expectations, you unlock. We also created a happy dressing room environment (something that was missing in the subsequent campaigns, especially in England), 2009 and Sri Lanka, 2012) and never put any pressure on the players. Dhoni as captain supported the players all the time. We went out on the pitch and gave everything we had and enjoyed it,” said Rajput.

The unity and closeness were seen in Durban when the team won a gimmicky bowl-out against Pakistan in the competition stage.

Part of the fun was also seen in the way the team operated. Rajput thinks the fielding was one of the best he’s seen, and it made the bowling attack more powerful.

“That happens when you have a lot of youngsters. Our energy levels were fantastic. Everyone wanted to prove something. We were a tight-knit unit. The outfield players made our bowlers look even better. Karthik’s catch from Graeme Smith, Rohit’s run out of Justin Kemp and uthappaRunning out of Imran Nazir were prime examples,” Rajput noted.

For the record, the 2007 team had a collective T20 International experience of just one match and just a few domestic matches, courtesy of the inaugural Syed Mushtaq Ali event. Still, it won. Subsequent teams, despite their players having experienced the pressures of the IPL, have struggled to reach those highs.

Rajput pointed out why that happened. “A lot of foreign teams started to send their players to the IPL. They started to shrug with the Indians and vice versa. We used to rely a lot on spinners. People used to say that foreign players can’t play spin. Now everyone can play, at least in the shorter formats. The foreign franchise coaches also pass on information about our players to the respective national team coaches. Every country now has a league and players are constantly improving their skills.”

Looking at the 2007 Indian team, it seems that many players were suited to the instant format. Did India miss a trick by failing to cater for T20 specialists?

After the success of the 2007 World Cup, many teams had a few players who were T20 specialists (mystery bowlers, power hitters) who did not play red ball cricket. However, India largely had the same players in different formats.

“If you look at the West Indies, England, Australia, they have separate players for different sizes. They also have specific players assigned for specific roles,” claimed Rajput, who currently coaches Zimbabwe.

The current Indian team has some players who only play T20s. Even some all-format players like KL Rahul are 360 ​​degree players and the team has power hitters for specific situations like Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan and mysterious spinners like Varun Chakravarthy, who have become as valuable as gold dust.

Is that enough for a 2007 encore?