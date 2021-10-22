ESPN College GameDay’s Week 9 Football Site Forecast for October 30

ESPN”College GameDayheads to Los Angeles on Saturday for week 8 of the college football season ahead of No. 10 Oregon versus UCLA. It’s the show’s first trip after early October to an unranked FBS college site exclusive of Army vs. Navy since going to Stanford in Southern California on Nov 16, 2013.

So sometimes the show goes somewhere unpredictable, but I’m still going to try to predict the next destination.

ESPN will be the site of “College GameDayuntil less than a week before the next show, so I’m here to help football fans get ready and know where to go to “College GameDay” October 30 for college football Week 9.

I have no prior knowledge of ESPN. These predictions are based on “College GameDaysite selection routines over the years.

If either team loses in week 8, a site will likely be considered. ESPN “College GameDay” airs every Saturday morning during college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Top Picks: No. 6 Michigan at No. 7 Michigan State Football

Venue: East Lansing, Michigan

Play time, television: 11 a.m. CT on Oct. 30; FOX

Records coming in week 8:Michigan is 6-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten;Michigan state is 7-0 overall, 4-0 Big Ten

Why “College GameDay” will choose Michigan at MSU football: Michigan State is guaranteed to be undefeated in this game with an open date in week 8. “College GameDay” has not been there Michigan state not at all since 2015. The show last went to a Michigan vs. MSU game in East Lansing in 1999.

Why “College GameDay” won’t pick Michigan at MSU football: The only reason the show wouldn’t be at this game is because the game is on FOX, but that didn’t stop “College GameDay” from watching the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame to go. The more interesting suspense is the celebrity guest voter, and I’d love to see the show reunite with former MSU student and “Godfather” starJames Caan. But even more intriguing would be the former MSU football coach Nick Saban, whose team has an open week on October 30.

Runner-up: No. 8 Penn State at No. 5 Ohio State Football

Venue: Columbus, Ohio

Play time, television: 6:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 30; ABC

Records coming in week 8:Penn State is 5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten; Ohio State is 5-1 overall, 3-0 Big Ten

Why “College GameDay” Will Pick Penn State Over Ohio State Football:It’s the primetime game on ABC, so it’s always a possibility. The last “College GameDay” trip to Columbus was in 2019 for a Penn State game.

Why “College GameDay” Doesn’t Pick Penn State Over Ohio State Football:“College GameDay” already went to The Penn State vs. auburn on Sept 18. Ohio State still has games against Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue that could all attract the show.

Choice No. 3: No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 22 Auburn Football

Venue: Auburn, Alabama

Play time, television: 6:00 p.m. CT on Oct. 30; ESPN

Records coming in week 8:be Miss is a total of 5-1, 2-1 SEC; Maroon is 5-2 overall, 2-1 SEC

Why “College GameDay” will pick Ole Miss at Auburn Football: Since it’s the primetime game on ESPN, this game gets a shot. “College GameDay” has been to several Auburn games over the years, but it hasn’t been to a game hosted by Auburn since the Iron Bowl 2017.

Why “College GameDay” Won’t Pick Ole Miss at Auburn Football:The show already turned down an excellent opportunity to see Ole Miss in the state of Alabama when Lane Kiffin took his team to Tuscaloosa on October 2 and “College GameDay” went to Athens, Georgia instead. “College GameDay” already did an Auburn game at Penn State on September 18.

Pick No. 4: Fresno State at No. 21 San Diego State Football

Venue: San Diego, California

Play time, television: 9:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 30; CBS Sports Network

Records coming in week 8:State of Fresno is 5-2 overall, 2-1 Mountain West; SDSU is 6-0 overall, 2-0 Mountain West

Why “College GameDay” Will Choose Fresno State Over San Diego State Football: The show’s set is already in Southern California, so it could just be a trip over Interstate 5 to SDSU. The show has never been to a game involving SDSU or Fresno State, but the show aired from San Diego on November 10, 2012. aboard the USS San Diego at Naval Base San Diego.

Why “College GameDay” Won’t Pick Fresno State Over San Diego State Football: The game is on CBS Sports Network. It also seems unlikely that the show would spend two consecutive weeks in Southern California.

Choice No. 5: Duke at No. 15 Wake Forest Football

Venue: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Play time, television: 3 p.m. CT on Oct. 30; ACC network

Records coming in week 8:duke is a total of 3-4, 0-3 ACC; Wake Forest is 6-0 overall, 4-0 ACC

Why “College GameDay” will choose Duke at Wake Forest Football:It’s an opportunity to highlight the special season that Wake Forest puts together. The game is also in progress ACC network, and it may try to trick people into finding out if they can watch ACC Network.

Why “College GameDay” Duke Won’t Choose Wake Forest Football:The show just went to Winston-Salem in 2020 for a Clemson game, so decision makers may not feel the need to return so soon. Also, Duke is up to no good with his three wins against Kansas, Northwestern and North Carolina A&T.

Here’s more college football news:

“College GameDay” is hosted byRece Davisand includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

Erik Hall is the leading digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter@HallErik.