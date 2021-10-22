Hoover’s Tess Bucher hits OHSAA state tennis tournament as top seed

Established as the top high school tennis player in this part of Ohio, Hoover sophomore Tess Bucher is now ready for the best of everywhere else.

After winning the District Championship in Division I where none of her four opponents came close to forcing three sets, Bucher thought back to last year’s trip to states.

“I was a freshman,” she said ahead of this weekend’s OHSAA Championships in Mason. “I didn’t think I had a chance to win… pretty much anything. Then I got there and saw that, okay, this isn’t as bad as I thought it would be.

“I played the hardest. I came in fourth.”

Bucher is making the natural progression that Hoover coach Ryan Shaffer had envisioned long before arriving as a precocious freshman.

“I don’t see any difference in her approach to things,” he said. “It’s a matter of gaining confidence as you move up the ranks and have success.

“She’s incredibly driven and she has a very supportive cast of people around her.”

Bucher was the No. 1 singles player on a stacked Hoover team ranked No. 3 in the state in Division I.

“She’s a rock star,” Jackson head coach Jen Janson said. “A player like this comes along so often.

“She’s intense. She expects perfection. When she gets angry 95% of the time it has nothing to do with her opponent. She knows she hit that shot 100 times in training and making a mistake in the match is not acceptable.”

Since last year’s state games, Bucher has excelled on the winter tennis circuit, played shortstop for Hoover’s softball district championship team, returned to tennis and did well in two national tournaments, and has gone undefeated through the 2021 high school season.

“I felt like coming back from the Nationals, she was a bit of a disappointment,” Shaffer said. “She played really well, but I don’t think she was in top form.

“She expected to roll everyone over, and she had a kind of target on her back. Halfway through the season, she was able to catch her breath a bit.

“She has played very, very, very well over the past three weeks.”

Hoover’s team has set a 21-2 record this season. The only losses were to the Magnificat and Hathaway Brown state powers. The Vikings played 15 teams that are either ranked in the Ohio Tennis Zone or coaches’ state polls.

Bucher is joined at the state tournament by a Hoover doubles team senior Izzy Warburton and junior Angelina Koinoglou. Jackson juniors Maddy Altman and Paige Reese have qualified for the state doubles for the third year in a row to complete Stark County’s contingent in Mason.

It’s been an exciting week for all of them, especially for Warburton as she’s a senior. She recently became the third winning player in Hoover girls’ tennis history.

Warburton said she is “impressed” when she sees Bucher play.

“Tess works so hard,” Warburton said. “She’s just super cool. I’m very proud of what she’s done.”

Koinoglou said: “Tess is probably the best player I’ve hit with. She has her sights set on winning. She makes the right shots and knows how to spot an opponent’s weaknesses.

“She’s so much fun to watch.”

All Vikings got a kick out of the 2021 season.

“We were a very close team,” Bucher said. “Even last winter we were really looking forward to the season. We knew we had the talent. We just had to work hard.”

As the district champion, Bucher secured a first round match against a No. 4 seed, Bellbrook sophomore Maya Brink.

Bucher reached the semifinals last year. To take it one step further this week, she needs to win three matches in her semi-series whose other No. 1 seed is Mason junior Shyla Aggarwal. Bucher would only see Aggarwal in the semi-finals, where another possible opponent is Cleveland St. Joseph sophomore Amara Brahmbhatt.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne junior Lilly Black and Olentangy Berlin senior Ella Franz are the number 1 seeds in the other half.

These players know each other.

In last year’s state tournament, Black defeated Brahmbhatt 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 in the first round, but fell to Aggarwal 3-6, 6-3 6-1 in the semi-finals. Aggarwal lost 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 to Cincinnati St. Ursulua graduate Elizabeth Pendergast in the championship game after Bucher fell 6-3, 6-3 to Pendergast in the semifinals. Bucher reached the semi-finals by beating Franz 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 and went on to play in the third place match, falling to Black 6-2, 6-0.

In Saturday’s district tournament, Bucher defeated Brahmbhatt 6-4, 6-3.

“I had been preparing for that game for a long time,” said Bucher. “She and I went back and forth. It was a really big moment for me.”

What can happen between the top players at the State Meet is unpredictable.

“I think Tess will be a lot more confident and confident than last year,” Shaffer said. “At the same time, the other girls are a year older and have been through pretty much the same as her. So it comes down to who plays the best.”

