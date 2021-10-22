Canadian Olympic Men’s Hockey Power Rankings: Players With Raised Eyebrows

Now that we know that NHL players will head to Beijing to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics, the sports talk in this country will focus on choosing Team Canada.

Keep in mind that the NHL season is active, players are essentially auditioning for a spot, and the predicted rosters will change regularly.

Between now and the team announcement, I’ll give you his ongoing versions of Team Canada, as well as some of the players doing their best to get GM Doug Armstrong’s attention.

While there’s still plenty of hockey left to play before the team announcement is made official, we’re thinking…why wait!

Teams can dress up 13 attackers, seven defenders and two goalkeepers (plus an extra player in each position).

The season is just over a week old and let’s face it, that’s not nearly enough hockey for anyone to play themselves on or off my team.

However, that’s not to say that some players didn’t raise my eyebrows (in a good AND bad way!)

First of all, here’s my team as it stands now.

(Reminder: Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Alex Pietrangelo have been officially added to the team)

WATCH |Rob Pizzo splits his updated Team Canada one week into the new season:

Canadian Olympic Men’s Hockey Power Rankings: Ep. 2 The NHL season is just over a week old. Is that enough hockey to force Rob Pizzo to change his version of Team Canada? 3:42

forward

First line

Left Wing: Jonathan Huberdeau, Fla

Became the first Panther to score 500 points.

Centre: Connor McDavid, Edm

Added a pretty awesome one timer to his arsenal in the off season.

Right Wing: Nathan Mackinnon, Col

Missed it for a while because of Covid, but he’s back.

Second line

(LW: Brad Marchand, Bos; C: Sidney Crosby;RW: Patrice Bergeron, Bos)

Crosby is still not recovering from an offseason wrist surgery, and the Bruins are only two games into the season. I still can’t get to this proven line.

third line

(LW: Mathew Barzal, NYI;C: Brayden Point;, TB,RW: Mark Stone, Vegas)

This is where things get interesting. Mark Stone had to leave the Golden Knights game against the Kings with a lower body injury.

It was an innocent looking move, but in the end he needed two teammates to help him into the locker room. He’s on the day-to-day list, but for the sake of Team Canada let’s hope this isn’t some sort of lingering injury.

fourth line

(LW: Ryan O’Reilly, StL; C: Mark Scheifele, Wpg; RW: Mitch Marner, Tor)

Mitch Marner’s early numbers may not show it (1 assist in 4 games), but he creates a lot of scoring opportunities. The puck eventually goes in.

On the bubble: Steven Stamkos, TB

Los Angeles Kings defender Drew Doughty has seven points in three games to start the new NHL season. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

defenders

(Jakob Chychrun, Ari-Cale Makar, Col; Shea Theodore, Vegas-Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas; Adam Pelech, NYI-Aaron Ekblad, Fla; Morgan Rielly, Tor; On the Bubble: Dougie Hamilton, NJ)

goalkeepers

Carey Price, Mtl

Marc-Andre Fleury, Chic

Carter Hart, Phauc

Raising eyebrows

1. Steven Stamkos

I had the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stamkos as my “extra attacker”, which pretty much means he would be the first drop if a player made some waves.

All he did was finish the first week near the top of the NHLin score and he already has an OT winner so he keeps that spot.

2. Drew Doughty

When it comes to the blue line, a few weeks ago people were pretty mad at me for not putting Drew Doughty of the LA Kings on the team.

I’ve been getting a lot of ‘I told you so’ messages when he scored seven points in his first three games of the season. I’m not (yet) on my decision.

3. Goals

When Montreal Canadiens’ Carey Price volunteered to join the player aid program, hockey was the last thing on anyone’s mind. He will be out for at least 30 days, but until we know more, Price is on the team.

Just like Marc-Andre Fleury, even though his start in the windy city was bumpy at times. Let’s face it, Chicago is not vegas. He’s got a whole new team ahead of him, so let’s give him some time.

Finally, Carter Hart of Philadelphia Flyers (despite being one of the early save of the year candidates) looked … meh.

I’m going to give him some time too, but his line is much shorter than Fleury’s, especially with St. Louis Blues’ Jordan Binnington waiting in the wings.