Formerly fall into overtime to OSU

Next game: in the state of Iowa 24-10-2021 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

STILL WATER, Okay. Jazzy Richard’s brace made a comeback in the second half of the OU that fell short in the double extension of Thursday night’s Bedlam game in Stillwater.

The Sooners (6-10-1, 2-5-0 Big 12) cleared a two-goal deficit in the second half, but conceded a gold goal in the 106th minute to fall for Oklahoma State (8-5- 2. 3- 2-1 Big 12), 3-2. OU defeated the Cowgirls 13-10 in frame chances and controlled possession for most of the second half and overtime.

“Well, they don’t call it Bedlam for nothing”, head coach Mark Carr said. “There are going to be two great, strong teams tonight and unfortunately we are on the wrong side of the result. But I’m just so proud of our team. I thought we had the most dangerous chances of the game. We talked about it creating more chances and tonight we had enough but we just didn’t finish the ones we needed tonight we have a sad locker room there now because they know how close we were and how well we were in control This is going to be a turning point for us We’re not done yet and we still have two great opportunities.

“ Jazzy Richards always finds a way. She is a gamer and we are lucky to have her on this program. Her two goals and her courage alone were tremendous to pull us back into the game.”

The Sooners were the aggressors in the first half of the game, matching the Cowgirls with seven shots and three on target, with the better looks of the matches coming from the Crimson and Cream. The first chance of the night came in the ninth minute when freshman Keera Melenhorst picked up a pass from Lauren Haivala and set up the net and shot a shot on target that stopped the OSU keeper. A few moments later, Alexis Strickland almost scored with a right footed shot that nearly squeaked through the back of the net.

In the 22nd minute, an OSU counter led to a one-on-one chance that Nikki Panas saved, but the red shirt senior was injured, which led to freshman Une Georgsen falling into the net. After a dropball in the same minute, Grace Yochum placed a shot into the top left corner, giving OSU the lead, 1-0. The Sooners would like to equalize in the 39th minute when Bailey Wesco just missed the net from the top of the 18-yard box to send the Sooners a goal at halftime.

Like the first half, Oklahoma looked strong early in the second half, creating plenty of opportunities for quick strikes, but couldn’t find the equalizer. The Cowgirls were awarded a corner 54 minutes into the game, which led to a goal from OSU’s Megan Haines, making it 2-0.

With their backs against the wall, the Sooners scrambled into the game again. The first OU goal of the evening came in the 76th minute when freshmen Anna Perry played a long ball over the top of the Cowgirl defense holding the head of . found Jazzy Richards , who finished before her fifth goal of the season to make it 2-1. Richards would continue her hot streak in the 81st minute when the senior got a through ball from Ella Pappas and promptly buried the equalizing goal to make the game two, forcing Bedlam to work overtime.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” Carr added. “We are so young and a lot of our young players played a big part tonight. Une came in and played in her first Bedlam match, Sheridan (Michel) ran after people all night and Anna Perry was so difficult for us with no one going through her. I can’t call it Jazzy Richards . Jazzy does what Jazzy does. I’m so excited about our program – and yes, tonight’s result hurts, but when you look at the performance, it really was an incredible achievement.”

Bri Amos nearly scored the winning goal from outside the 18-yard box in the first overtime period, but her shot found the post and didn’t go completely over the endline, extending the game. The Sooners fired three more shots in the first overtime but couldn’t find a winner.

The OU freshmen shone under Bedlam’s bright lights as Perry and Pappas’ assists brought the Sooners back into play, while Lonnie Weber and Keera Melenhorst’s Midfield chemistry depressed the Cowgirls for the duration of the match. Those four linked to Georgsen all came up big time and again for Carr’s side.

The second extra period was in favor of the Cowgirls, who launched a quick counterattack in the 106th minute that led to a Yochum shot that saved a diving Une Georgsen. However, the deflection found Samiah Phiri’s foot, which ended in front of the Cowgirls, giving OSU a 3-2 Bedlam win.

The Sooners will attempt to climb the Big 12 leaderboard on Sunday when they travel to Ames, Iowa, to face Iowa State (4-10-0, 1-5-0 Big 12) before returning to Norman October 28 for Senior Night vs. Baylor.