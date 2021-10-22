T20 World Cup: Bubble problems for Team India? | Cricket News





Dealing with mental health could be a determining factor for India’s cricketers in the UAE

NEW DELHI: The bubble life in Indian cricket started in August 2020 when players left for the IPL in the UAE. It was a time when cricket had to get going at all costs. “The new normal” became the keyword, mostly used casually without really thinking about the implications it could have on mental health.

When the Indian cricketers reached the UAE in September this year to complete the second leg of IPL 2021, the focus immediately shifted to the form of the players picked for the T20

Skills, selections and fitness became the main points. However, the deciding factor in this T20 World Cup could be mental health. Never before has world cricket talked so much about mental health as in the past 15 months.

This is an issue that is still talked about in hushed tones within the system. Australia and England, the two teams that have played the most cricket in this period after India, have provided mental health services and given the players freedom to pick and choose tours.

For example, Rishabh Pant had spent two days with his family before the IPL was discontinued in May this year. He was given seven days and then joined the bubble to leave for England. The route for the next one also offers no breathing room.

ICC has arranged 24-hour psychological help during the T20 World Cup, but the BCCI has yet to take an official step in the field of mental health. AN Team India source claimed: “Thank God the players have access to open swimming pools in the UAE. It wasn’t even there in Australia. They have access to certain golf courses next to the games room. Only close relatives are allowed in the bubble.”

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta, trapped in a bubble during broadcast duties, said: “It’s like a pressure cooker with no safety valves. It’s even harder when the spotlight is on you and you’re playing in a high-pressure tournament. Players run out of things they could. do in bubbles.”

