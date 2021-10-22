2021 Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 7

The best way to a fantasy championship is through your stallions. But as important as Derrick Henry and Tyreek Hill may be to the success of your teams, they can’t do it alone.

It’s the clever flex plays and under-the-radar pickups that separate competition winners from the pack. That’s where Start Em, Sit Em comes in. If you’re looking for a vote of confidence in one of your players on the bench or confirmation of your concerns about a boom-or-bust player, you’ve come to the right place.

These are the best plays for week 7.

Byes: Bills, Chargers, Cowboys, Jaguars, Steelers, Vikings

Weekly ranking:quarterbacks|To run|Wide receivers|Tight ends|Defense/Special Teams

quarterbacks

Start em

Joe Burrow, CIN (at BAL)

Matt Ryan, ATL (at MIA)

Carson Wentz, IND (at SF)

Fantasy owners might ponder the idea of ​​starting a sophomore QB against the Ravens after what they did to Justin Herbert last week, but Joe Burrow is set for a big week in what will be a shootout between AFC North’s rivals. Baltimore’s defense has been hot and cold this season, and Burrow is one of only two QBs to have at least two touchdown passes in every game. Matt Ryan resurgence, but the Falcons QB has thrown eight touchdowns with zero picks in his last three games and will face a deranged Dolphins secondary this week. In the right match-up, Ryan still has a lot of value for all of the Colts roster troubles this season, Carson Wentz has not been one of them. Wentz averages the most yards per attempt (8.0) of his career with nine touchdowns and one interception in the season. He has a good chance of making a fantasy impact against the 49ers.

Sit down

Taylor Heinicke, WSH (at GB)

Justin Fields, CHI (at TB)

Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (at CLE)

Washington head coach Ron Rivera wants to see Taylor Heinicke became more aggressive after he shied away from taking deep shots into the field and failed to register a single hasty attempt against the Chiefs. The Packers would do well to create pressure up front and generate revenue, making Heinicke a low-end QB2 this week. Justin Fields has attempted more than 20 passes in a game just once in his four starts, as Chicago has leaned on his run game to acclimate his QB to the NFL. The Broncos attack has a lot of weapons, but the group is still impressed this season. Teddy BridgewaterJob security is questionable, something no one wants to hear when the next best option is Drew Lock. Already suffering from a foot injury, Bridgewater enters a trial game against the Browns, where the Broncos are trying to break 30 points for the first time this season.

walk back

Start em

James Conner, ARZ (vs. HOU)

Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at NYG)

Darrel Williams, KC (at TEN)

If ever there was a preferred game script James Conner usage, is the expected game plan of the Cardinals for Sundays game against the Texans. Arizona would have to jump ahead early and lean on Conner to chew on the clock. Conner is also the Cardinals’ best option for carrying goal lines, so consider him a high-end RB2 this week. Chuba HubbardAlthough the stat sheet doesn’t light up, it has already seen strong usage over the past three weeks, averaging just over 20 touches per game. More work must translate into more productionDarrel Williams got his first career start on Sunday and took advantage, totaling 89 yards with two touchdowns. As the best option from the Kansas City backfield, he should be in all starting lineups as long as Clyde Edwards-Helaire is offside.

Sit down

Devontae Booker, NYG (vs. CAR)

Alex Collins, SEA (vs. NO)

Dernest Johnson, CLE (vs. DEN)

Saquon Barkley is leaning towards not playing on Sunday after finishing training on Wednesday with the ankle injury he sustained in Week 5. Devontae Booker was solid in his starting position for Barkley last week, but he now faces a Panthers defense that allows the fewest fantasy points to RBs. New York’s offense isn’t prolific enough to start him in the same line, Alex Collins is scheduled to be Seattles lead back against the Saints this weekend. New Orleans has admitted the second fewest rushing yards to RBs in the league and has been one of the best performing defenses for years. in the hands of Dernest Johnson and Case Keenum. There just isn’t much fantasy potential there.

Wide receivers

Start em

Antonio Brown, TB (vs. CHI)

Brandin Cooks, HOU (at ARZ)

Sterling Shepard, NYG (vs. CAR)

The Buccaneers have made Antonio Brown a focal point of their transgression for the past three weeks. Tom Brady has targeted him 32 times in that span, resulting in 280 yards and three touchdowns. No one should worry about their part in that crime. Just about all the fantasy output of the Texas crime is created by Brandin Cooks, a formula that has made it the WR22 until now. It certainly helps that Houston often falls behind, a trend that should continue this week against the Cardinals. This should provide sufficient opportunities for Sterling Shepard, who garnered 14 goals against the Rams last week.

Sit down

DeVonta Smith, PHI (at LV)

Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. IND)

Expenses Bateman, BAL (vs. CIN)

It was impossible to trust DeVonta Smith for consistent production given the state of the Eagles attack. Jalen Hurts is just as amenable to a 300m race as he is to a 100m outing, obscuring Smith’s prospects despite the obvious talent he has displayed. Las Vegas awarded the fourth fewest fantasy points this season to WR’s One of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football, Brandon Aiyuk has yet to eclipse 40 receiving yards in a game. He’s on the brink of dropping at the moment and doesn’t seem to be much of a factor against the Colts on SundayConsumption Bateman showed some exciting potential in his NFL debut, bringing in four catches on six targets for 29 yards. That’s still not enough production for him to consider, but Marquise Brown has some competition for future looks.

Tight ends

Start em

Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. ATL)

Ricky Seals-Jones, WSH (at GB)

As the dolphins have shifted through their staff, Mike Gesickic has remained a stable contributor through all this. With a solid floor and the potential for much more depending on the health of the wide receivers around him, Gesicki is a strong all-format game. The loss of Logan Thomas has created some opportunities for Ricky Seals Jones, who found paydirt to go along with 58 receiving yards on four catches against the Chiefs. With Curtis Samuel (groin) also offside, Seals-Jones should make an active contribution again on Sunday.

Sit down

Zach Ertz, ARZ (vs. HOU)

Robert Tonyan, GB (vs. WSH)

The fit for Zach Ertz in Arizona is phenomenal and he should be in all leagues. However, he is unlikely to play a major factor in his first game with the team. Get Ertz used to Kyler Murray and Co. before connecting it to fantasy setupsRobert Tonyan has always been a touchdown dependent fantasy asset. Still, owners have found that out the hard way over the past four weeks, with him not registering more than 10 receiving yards in any game. Washington only allowed one touchdown all year for tight ends, better leave Tonyan on the bench this week.

Defense/Special Teams

Start em

Broncos D/ST (at CLE)

Panthers D/ST (at NYG)

The Broncos going against a Browns charge without Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and maybe even Odell Beckham Jr. Denvers defense has scored the eighth most fantasy points this season, making them a strong start for this week. panthers are one spot behind Denver as the ninth overall defense and they will be tasked with a soft Giants offense who are expected to miss several big names as well.

Sit down

Falcons D/ST (at MIA)

Eagles D/ST (at LV)

As good as a matchup like this looks for the falcons on paper, the truth of the matter is that Atlanta has not been able to stop anyone. They have scored the fewest fantasy points in the league, not once more than five in a game. There are much better options out there eagles defense has been hanging around the middle of the pack this season, but they’ve been prone to big play. Derek Carr ranks second in the NFL in passing yards and he showed a greater penchant for deep balls this year. The Eagles don’t get along very well here, even with Darius Slay leading their secondary.

Weekly ranking:quarterbacks|To run|Wide receivers|Tight ends|Defense/Special Teams

All stats via FantasyPros