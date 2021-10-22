Blue Jackets top Islanders in overtime

The New York Islanders scored first in tonight’s road game against the Columbus blue jackets, but they didn’t score last. They led 1-0, trailed 2-1, tied the score and lost in extra time, which was a penalty-filled affair in the first two periods.

New York looked like their old self for some parts of tonight’s game, but they haven’t found their groove yet. They fell to 1-2-1 on the season, earning just their third point in their first four games.

Lineup Comments

The Islanders got their captain, Anders Lee, back, who missed Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks with a non-COVID-19 disease. But the islands couldn’t dress what they intended to be their entire game roster, because they lost their third-line center.

It looks like Jean-Gabriel Pageau caught the same stomach flu that kept Lee out of the lineup. Kieffer Bellows stayed in the lineup, skating as the left winger on the third line as Zach Parise slid into the middle. Barry Trotz said Parise has played center before, but James Nichols couldn’t find any evidence of that.

Ilya Sorokin started for the Islanders, while Elvis Merzlikins did the same for the Blue Jackets.

[Game Sum | Event Sum | NHL Gamecenter | Natural Stat Trick | HockeyViz]

First period

Columbus controlled early play, and for part of the brief time the Islanders had spent in the attack zone in the first half of the period, Kyle Palmieri was called up for keeper interference. Jakub Voracek put down Patrik Laine with a nice cross-ice pass, and if Laine had hit the net he would have scored. But he ran it wide, and the islands killed that penalty.

The murder helped New York build some momentum; namely, the top line, along with Adam Pelech and Scott Mayfield, circled the net like sharks, unable to beat Merzlinkis. Oliver Wahlstrom also made the difference in the attack zone.

But Wahlstrom killed a bit of that goodwill by tripping Adam Boqvist on the backcheck. Fortunately, the Islanders canceled that man advantage as well. The first line jumped the boards during the next shift after the kill and Mathew Barzal a penalty on Laine.

Barzal and the first power play unit created one dangerous opportunity. The experienced Isles center threw the puck off the boards along the goal line to Lee who was fighting for Merzlinkis, but the puck went off the Jacket defenders’ stick and nearly beat his own keeper. The second unit didn’t do much, and Sorokin ended the period with nice saves from Yegor Chinakhov over 18-year-old Cole Sillinger, son of one-time Islander (and one-time [INSERT TEAM HERE]) Mike Sillinger.

Second period

Just over a minute into the second period, Barzal pulled a penalty for a second time, this time a cross-check by the new Blue Jacket and Ohio-born Sean Kuraly, formerly of the Boston Bruins that took out the islanders in June. This power play was more effective than their previous effort with two shots on target, but still no goals.

Not long after that power play ended, the Islanders went back to the kill. Casey Cizikas was called up for hooking, the Islanders’ second penalty. The assassination didn’t go so smoothly, especially not Pageau, but Sorokin again came across as big and made another save on Chinakhov. After Palmieri made a shift on the penalty kill, Wahlstrom made a spin alongside Barzal and Lee on the next shift.

Just past the center of the frame, the Islanders got onto the board thanks to Mayfield. The Islanders’ second-highest defender grabbed a 50/50 puck from the half-wall, skated to an open ice and shoved it to the net with his backhand. His shot tapped from Kuraly’s stick through Merzlinkis’ five holes to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead.

The Islanders got their third power play of the game when Voracek wedged the shaft of his stick between Palmieris’ thighs and then complained that Palmieri dove. Anthony Beauvillier had a decent one-off chance, but Merzlikins stoned it.

Back to the penalty kill, the Isles went again when Cizikas was called for high-sticking, and this time they couldn’t stop them. Zach Werenski broke the puck from the blue line and both Oliver Bjorkstrand and Boone Jenner ricocheted the puck over Sorokin, with the latter taking the credit.

New York lagged behind the next squad, maybe they all have the stomach flu, and just 33 seconds after tying Columbus, they could easily score Sillinger’s first NHL goal, ruining an otherwise pretty good spell.

Third period

Both teams started slow and structured, but Barzal, who was everywhere tonight, made it 2-2.

On the ice with Palmieri and Matt Martin, Barzal and Noah Dobson showed their growing chemistry, and Dobson showed his growing confidence. Dobson squeezed the left side down and drove to the net, causing chaos in the crease as Martin was fighting. As the chaos unfolded, Dobson skated behind the net and around to the other side, took the puck and brought it to Barzal. Andy Greene fought off a potential defender, allowing Barzal to take his time and pick his corner with a snapshot, his eighth shot of the game.

Barzals’ ninth shot came from a fast-moving two-for-one with Josh Bailey. Barzal held the puck and fired, but Merzlikins knocked the puck away. On a later side in the period, Mayfield caught the Jackets in a change and fed Lee who cheated at the blue line for a quick chance, but Merzlikins denied that too.

The Isles and Jackets didn’t do much else, instead we started playing to keep the point and went overtime.

Overtime

Lee and Barzal had a chance to go up against a stickless Sillinger, but they couldn’t get anything past Merzlikins. Going the other way, Laine found some open ice and didn’t miss a shot with his laser. Only one point for the islands.

Comments and Thoughts

Barzal reaches its peak. I call my chance. He plays like a man possessed, like a man used to the NHL, like a man so close to a… Stanley Cup that he could taste the silver in the chalice.

All the others, however, not so much, at least as far as the skaters are concerned. Between Lee on Tuesday and Pageau tonight, I’d have to guess there’s an illness running through the locker room. That’s really the only explanation for how slow they’ve looked for most of their first four games.

But it’s still early in the season; there’s plenty of time to get on track. match on saturday should be a way to do it. It would be wise to take two points there before Sunday, a much tougher opponent on a back-to-back.

Next one

The Islanders’ season opening continues on Saturday night in Glendale. The Arizona Coyotes will play host to the islands at 9 p.m. ET. Andrew Ladd’s hat-trick is coming.