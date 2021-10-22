Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 6





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A total of 39 Penn State football alumni populate the rosters of 23 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions are among the top 20 national player-producing programs in the NFL annually. In addition, six former Nittany Lions are members of the NFL coaching staff and two PSU student athletes from sports other than football are on the list. Here’s a look at how these NittanyLions greats fared in Week 6. Marcus Allen (2014-17) S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh 23, Seattle 20 Allen saw action on special teams in the Steeler’s overtime win over Seattle. Adrian Amos (2011-14) DB, Green Bay Packers

Packers 24, Bears 14 Amos registered three tackles in Green Bay’s win over the Bears. He has 39 tackles and one interception on the season. Troy Apke (2014-16) S, Washington Football Team

Kansas City 31, Washington 13 Apke saw action in Washington’s loss to Kansas City. Saquon Barkley (2015-17) RB, New York Giants

Rams 38, Giants 11 Barkley missed the game with an injury. Ryan Bates (2015-18) OT, Buffalo Bills

Titans 34, Bills 31 Bates saw action in Buffalo’s loss to the Titans. Nick Bowers (2015-19) TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders 34, Broncos 24 Bowers was inactive in Las Vegas’ win over the Broncos. Cam Brown (2016-19) LB, New York Giants

Rams 38, Giants 11 Brown saw action against the Rams. Austin Johnson (2013-15) DT, New York Giants

Rams 38, Giants 11 Johnson started against the Rams. Jason Cabinda (2014-16) FB, Detroit Lions

Bengal 34, Lions 11 Cabinda saw action in the Lions’ loss to the Bengals. Dan Chisena (2015, 18-19) WR, Minnesota Vikings

Vikings 19, Lions 17 Chisena saw snaps on attack and special teams. Jack Crawford(2008-11) DT, Arizona Cardinals Vikings 34, Panthers 28

Crawford is on injured reserve. Sam Ficken(2011-14) K, Tennessee Titans

Titans 34, Bills 31 Ficken is on injured reserve. Pat Freiermuth (2018-20) TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh 23, Seattle 20 Freiermuth made seven catches for 58 yards in Pittsburgh’s overtime win over the Seahawks. MOOD!!! Love this city! Love this team! On to the next!! #Here we go pic.twitter.com/pQBKtcawmC Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) October 18, 2021 Will Fries (2020) OG, Indianapolis Colts

Colts 31, Texans 3 Fries was inactive in Indianapolis’ win over the Texans. Mike Gesicki (2014-17) TE, Miami Dolphins

Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20 Gesicki had 115 yards on eight catches in the Dolphins loss to the Jaguars. He has 30 receptions for 342 yards and a touchdown this season. Mike Gesicki had 4 catches from 20+ yards in week 6 Most in a TE game this season pic.twitter.com/llwEpIJQsk PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 18, 2021 Blake Gillikin (2016-19) P, New Orleans Saints

Saints 33, Washington 22 Gillikin averaged 53.6 yards on his five punts with three punts knocked down within the 20-yard line. Kevin Givens (2015-18) DT, San Francisco 49ers

Cardinals 17, 49ers 10 Givens is on injured reserve. Chris Godwin (2014-16) WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22 Godwin made five catches for 43 yards in Tampa Bay’s win over the Eagles. Robbie Gould (2001-04) K, San Francisco 49ers

Cardinals 17, 49ers 10 Gould is on injured reserve. Yetur Gross-Matos (2017-19) DE, Carolina Panthers

Minnesota 34, Carolina 28 Gross-Matos saw action in Carolina’s loss of overtime to Minnesota. Grant Haley(2014-17) CB, Lis Angeles Rams

Rams 38, Giants 11 Haley is on the Rams practice squad. Dae Sean Hamilton(2014-17) WR, Denver Broncos

Raiders 32, Broncos 31 Hamilton is on injured reserve. KJ Hamler (2018-19), Denver Broncos

Raiders 34, Broncos 24 Hamler is out for the rest of the season with an injury. Chris Hogan (PSU lacrosse 2007-2010) WR, New Orleans Saints

Saints 33, Washington 22 Hogan saw action in the Saints’ victory over Washington. Jesse James (2012-14) TE, Chicago Bears

Packers 24, Bears14 James saw action in Chicago’s loss to Green Bay. DaQuan Jones (2011-13) DE, Carolina Panthers

Minnesota 34, Carolina 28 Jones started overtime to Minnesota in Carolina’s loss. Jones has nine tackles and one sack on the season. Jordan Lucas(2012-15) SS, Indianapolis Colts

Colts 31, Texans 3 Lucas is on the practice squad. Connor McGovern (2018) OG, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys 35, Patriots29 McGovern saw action in the Cowboy’s win over New England. Trace McSorley (2014-18) QB, Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 34, chargers 6 McSorley is on the Ravens practice team. Carl Nassib (2013-15) DE, Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders 34, Broncos 24 Nassib saw action in the Raiders beat the Broncos. He has nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble on the season. Amani Oruwariye (2015-18) CB, Detroit Lions

Bengal 34, Lions 11 Oruwariye had two tackles and an interception in the Lions loss to Cincinnati. He has defended three interceptions, four passes and 21 tackles on the season. NFL CBs with at least 3 interceptions this season: – @Lions CB Amani Oruwariye (@AmaniO)

– Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs

– Cardinals CB Byron Murphy Jr. His 3 INTs came on 24 goals (12.5%), the 2nd highest INT/attempt this season by an NFL CB (10 target min.).#OnePride pic.twitter.com/OQgk4B6cCl Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 21, 2021 Odafe Oweh (2018-20), Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 34, chargers 6 Oweh saw action in Baltimore’s win over the Chargers. He has three sacks, two forced fumbles and 10 tackles on the season. Micah Parsons (2018-20) LB, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas 35, New England 29 Parsons scored five tackles in Dallas’ New England win. John Reid (2015-19) CB, Seattle Seahawks

Steelers 23, Seahawks 20 Reid was inactive. Allen Robinson II(2011-13) WR, Chicago Bears

Packers 24, Bears 14 Robinson was inactive. He has 21 receptions for 234 yards and one touchdown this season. Miles Sanders (2016-18) RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Buccaneers 28, Eagles 22 Sanders had nine carries for 56 yards in the Eagles loss to the Bucs. Nick Scott (2015-18) S, Los Angeles Rams

Rams 38, Giants 11 Scott recorded two tackles in the Rams win over the Giants. Donovan Smith (2011-14) OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22 Smith started on the left in the Buccaneers’ win over the Eagles. Shaka Toney (2017-20) DE, Washington Football Team

Kansas City 31, Washington 13 Toney saw action in Washington’s loss to Kansas City. Ross Travis (Men’s Basketball – 2011-14) TE, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals 37, Browns 14 Travisis on the Cardinals’ training team. Robert Windsor (2015-19) DT, Indianapolis Colts

Colts 31, Texans 3 Windsor is on injured reserve.

