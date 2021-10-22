Underdogs Against the Spread: Best Week 8 G5 College Football ATS Picks

There is no such thing as an almost in sports. You either win or you lose. It’s that simple.

The same can be said when choosing against the spread.

Week 7 ended in green with a 3-2 point. At no point did San Diego State win in the double digits I predicted as they took a six point win in double overtime against San Jose State. There was no hope of covering the 8.5-point spread once it got into overtime.

However, Toledo could have done almost the same. The Rockets were also in an overtime game, scoring 10 points in the final five minutes of regulation, giving us hope to enter the extra frame to sneak away with a win as a 5.5-point favorite. But after a false start penalty on first down and a third-down sack, Toledo was unable to score a 51-yard, game-binding field goal to send into double OT.

But the winners were Real Good. In fact, they were dominant. Jerome Ford was electric as Cincinnati jumped to a 35-0 lead at the end of the second quarter and rolled out the rest of the way to bridge the 20.5-point spread against UCF. Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe did ease a porous Monarchs defense en route to five touchdown passes for easy coverage over Old Dominion. And to close out the evening, UTSA ruled out Rice, 45-0, to make their way into the national rankings.

Let’s keep the momentum going into week 8 where I hand out two under picks and my money-line game of the season.

2021 Record: 6-5

*All rules are according to: ScoresAndOdds.com and are correct at the time this article is published

Tulane Green Wave vs. no. 21 SMU Mustangs (-14)

This one is very simple: one team excels offensively, while the other shoots on the defensive. The Mustangs are 10th in scoring (40.7 ppg) and 13th in passing (315.8 ypg). The Green Wave allows 40.2 ppg (127th) and 277.2 yards through the air (115th). SMU is 3-0 ATS this season and continues that trend with Tanner Mordecai having another monster day.

Temple owls (+2.5) vs. USF bulls (Under 55)



Were doubly dipping here with the two worst teams in the American Athletic Conference. Both teams have struggled to generate attacks this season as Temple is in 101st place and USF is in 108th place. It doesn’t get any better for the defense, with Temple in 110th place in the scoring defense and USF in 120th place. The Owls have college footballs in their ninth-best pass defense and an extra week to prepare for USF after being obliterated by Cincinnati during their final timeout. The Bulls are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 favorites and 1-13 SU in their last 14 games overall. If you can get good odds on the Owls moneyline, don’t be afraid to go for that too.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. FIU Panthers (Under 76.5)

Both teams have gone over the total in five out of six games this season and neither defense is playing well with WKU at 121st in defense and the FIU right behind them at 122nd. I mentioned earlier how Zappe screwed up the ODU defense last week. You’d think yelling would take over, wouldn’t you? I’m going the other way. Neither team has achieved such a high total all season, and this is the highest total for the two programs ever. They will score some points for sure, but I predict a match of 42-27 that falls below the total.

No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (+144 ML) vs. Falcons of the Air Force



I know. I know. This is the third week in a row that I support the Aztecs. And after last week’s gig, you probably think I should avoid them, but I can’t help it. These are two programs that are going to fight it out in the trenches. Air Force is the top rushing team in the country, averaging 336.4 yards per game. San Diego State is #1 on the run, allowing for 60.8 yards per game. On the other side of the ball, the Aztecs are in 20th in the haste and the Falcons in ninth in the hasty defense. When it comes down to it, San Diego State has won eight in a row in the series, is still a ranked team with the better talent, and the Air Force has virtually no passes. Grab the money line and go to sleep as the winner on Saturday night.

Check back with us next week for more information and let me know what you think in the comments below or via Twitter. Until next week, SHOW ME THE MONEY!!