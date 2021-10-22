Sports
Underdogs Against the Spread: Best Week 8 G5 College Football ATS Picks
There is no such thing as an almost in sports. You either win or you lose. It’s that simple.
The same can be said when choosing against the spread.
Week 7 ended in green with a 3-2 point. At no point did San Diego State win in the double digits I predicted as they took a six point win in double overtime against San Jose State. There was no hope of covering the 8.5-point spread once it got into overtime.
However, Toledo could have done almost the same. The Rockets were also in an overtime game, scoring 10 points in the final five minutes of regulation, giving us hope to enter the extra frame to sneak away with a win as a 5.5-point favorite. But after a false start penalty on first down and a third-down sack, Toledo was unable to score a 51-yard, game-binding field goal to send into double OT.
But the winners were Real Good. In fact, they were dominant. Jerome Ford was electric as Cincinnati jumped to a 35-0 lead at the end of the second quarter and rolled out the rest of the way to bridge the 20.5-point spread against UCF. Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe did ease a porous Monarchs defense en route to five touchdown passes for easy coverage over Old Dominion. And to close out the evening, UTSA ruled out Rice, 45-0, to make their way into the national rankings.
Let’s keep the momentum going into week 8 where I hand out two under picks and my money-line game of the season.
2021 Record: 6-5
*All rules are according to: ScoresAndOdds.com and are correct at the time this article is published
Tulane Green Wave vs. no. 21 SMU Mustangs (-14)
This one is very simple: one team excels offensively, while the other shoots on the defensive. The Mustangs are 10th in scoring (40.7 ppg) and 13th in passing (315.8 ypg). The Green Wave allows 40.2 ppg (127th) and 277.2 yards through the air (115th). SMU is 3-0 ATS this season and continues that trend with Tanner Mordecai having another monster day.
Temple owls (+2.5) vs. USF bulls (Under 55)
Were doubly dipping here with the two worst teams in the American Athletic Conference. Both teams have struggled to generate attacks this season as Temple is in 101st place and USF is in 108th place. It doesn’t get any better for the defense, with Temple in 110th place in the scoring defense and USF in 120th place. The Owls have college footballs in their ninth-best pass defense and an extra week to prepare for USF after being obliterated by Cincinnati during their final timeout. The Bulls are 6-13 ATS in their last 19 favorites and 1-13 SU in their last 14 games overall. If you can get good odds on the Owls moneyline, don’t be afraid to go for that too.
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. FIU Panthers (Under 76.5)
Both teams have gone over the total in five out of six games this season and neither defense is playing well with WKU at 121st in defense and the FIU right behind them at 122nd. I mentioned earlier how Zappe screwed up the ODU defense last week. You’d think yelling would take over, wouldn’t you? I’m going the other way. Neither team has achieved such a high total all season, and this is the highest total for the two programs ever. They will score some points for sure, but I predict a match of 42-27 that falls below the total.
No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (+144 ML) vs. Falcons of the Air Force
I know. I know. This is the third week in a row that I support the Aztecs. And after last week’s gig, you probably think I should avoid them, but I can’t help it. These are two programs that are going to fight it out in the trenches. Air Force is the top rushing team in the country, averaging 336.4 yards per game. San Diego State is #1 on the run, allowing for 60.8 yards per game. On the other side of the ball, the Aztecs are in 20th in the haste and the Falcons in ninth in the hasty defense. When it comes down to it, San Diego State has won eight in a row in the series, is still a ranked team with the better talent, and the Air Force has virtually no passes. Grab the money line and go to sleep as the winner on Saturday night.
Check back with us next week for more information and let me know what you think in the comments below or via Twitter. Until next week, SHOW ME THE MONEY!!
Sources
2/ https://www.underdogdynasty.com/2021/10/21/22737050/underdogs-against-the-spread-best-week-8-g5-college-football-ats-picks-sports-betting-best-bets
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]