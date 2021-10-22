Sports
Saratoga advances to Class A semifinals with 5-0 win over Columbia – Saratogian
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY — The Saratoga field hockey team won their quarterfinal game against Columbia on Thursday afternoon and advanced to the semifinals next week.
“We came out as a team today with a lot of energy,” said Saratoga junior Aubrey Ide. “We kept our momentum, we were excited to play this game and it worked.”
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Saratoga, the third-seeded in the tournament, built an early lead in the first quarter and won their Section 2 Class A game over sixth-seeded Columbia, 5-0.
The Blue Streaks scored three goals in the first quarter, one in the second and another in the fourth. Aubrey Ide and Lily Gutch each had two goals, with Sara Maslak scoring the other. Viviana Nacastro and Poppy Shishik had assists for Saratoga.
Saratoga had a 32-3 lead in shots and an 18-3 lead in corner chances overall. Both Ide and head coach Jo-Anne Hostig praised Columbia goalkeeper Maile Wargacki for her post-game effort.
“She had about 28 saves or something like that,” Ide said of Wargacki, blocking a one-to-one penalty from Ide in the third quarter. “She made a lot of good saves today. She played a good game.”
“Our attack did a great job giving us so many chances, but their goalkeeper and their defense did a great job of keeping us out,” Hostig said. “This match could have been very different, but their goalkeeper kept them in it.”
With the win, Saratoga will face second-placed Guilderland on Thursday, October 28 at Afrims Sports Park at 4:15 PM
“I think it’s going to be a lot of mental preparation and working on the things we can get better at,” Lily Gutch said of the week between games, which will also include some team bonding activities. “We just have to communicate as a team and keep the energy up. We know how much we want it, we just have to carry our energy throughout the game and finish what we started.”
“I think the semi-final is the more difficult of the two matches, mentality-wise,” said Hostig. “You have to go in with the right mindset and now we’re split up with Guilderland, so we want to be the one to win the two games. Both games were very hard fought for both teams and it will be interesting.”
On October 1, the Blue Streaks defeated the Lady Dutch 1-0 at Saratoga. On October 15, in a match that determined who would take the runner-up in the tournament, Guilderland defeated Saratoga in a shootout. During that match, Saratoga missed two players who were in the COVID-19 testing protocol.
“We got into a firefight with them last time and lost. We want to come back and we will be determined to get this win,” Ide said. “It’s a much better feeling to take the win before it comes to a shootout and we’ll have to work hard to get there.”
FINAL: SARATOGA 5, COLUMBIA 0
Saratoga Springs High School
Saratoga Springs, New York
COLUMBIA 0-0-0-0 — 0
SARATOGA 3-1-0-1 — 5
Saratoga Goals: Aubrey Ide 2, Lily Gutch 2, Sara Maslak
Saratoga assists: Viviana Nacastro, Poppy Shishik
Columbia saves: Maile Wargacki 28
FIELD HOCKEY ROUNDUP
FINAL: GUILDERLAND 4, NISKAYUNA 0
Guilderland High School
Guilderland, New York
NISKAYUNA 0-0-0-0 — 0
GUIDELAND 1-2-1-0 — 4
Guilderland goals: Van Wormer 2, Skyler Price, Elizabeth Schafer
Guilderland assists: 3
Niskayuna saves: Julia Cropsey 10
FINAL: SHAKER 3, BETHLEHEM 2 (2OT)
Shaker High School
Latham, New York
BETHLEHEM 0-0-1-1-0-0 — 2
SHAKE 1-0-1-0-0-1 — 3
Shaker Goals: Karleigh Mirabile 3
Shaker assists: Keara Papa, Annabel Kelsey
Bethlehem Goals: Caitlyn McIeney 2
Bethlehem assists: Haley Backlund
Shaker stores: Davin Text 10
Bethlehem Saves: Teagan Rosecranse 14
Sources
2/ https://www.saratogian.com/2021/10/21/high-school-field-hockey-saratoga-advances-to-class-a-semifinals-with-5-0-win-over-columbia
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]