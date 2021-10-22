Saratoga advances to Class A semifinals with 5-0 win over Columbia – Saratogian

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY — The Saratoga field hockey team won their quarterfinal game against Columbia on Thursday afternoon and advanced to the semifinals next week.

“We came out as a team today with a lot of energy,” said Saratoga junior Aubrey Ide. “We kept our momentum, we were excited to play this game and it worked.”

Kyle Adams Saratoga defeated Columbia 5-0 on October 21, 2021 in the Section 2 Class A quarterfinals.

Kyle Adams Saratoga defeated Columbia 5-0 on October 21, 2021 in the Section 2 Class A quarterfinals.

Kyle Adams Saratoga defeated Columbia 5-0 on October 21, 2021 in the Section 2 Class A quarterfinals.

Kyle Adams Saratoga defeated Columbia 5-0 on October 21, 2021 in the Section 2 Class A quarterfinals.

Kyle Adams Saratoga defeated Columbia 5-0 on October 21, 2021 in the Section 2 Class A quarterfinals.

Kyle Adams Saratoga defeated Columbia 5-0 on October 21, 2021 in the Section 2 Class A quarterfinals.

Kyle Adams Saratoga defeated Columbia 5-0 on October 21, 2021 in the Section 2 Class A quarterfinals.

Kyle Adams Saratoga defeated Columbia 5-0 on October 21, 2021 in the Section 2 Class A quarterfinals.

Kyle Adams Saratoga defeated Columbia 5-0 on October 21, 2021 in the Section 2 Class A quarterfinals.

Kyle Adams Saratoga defeated Columbia 5-0 on October 21, 2021 in the Section 2 Class A quarterfinals.

Kyle Adams Saratoga defeated Columbia 5-0 on October 21, 2021 in the Section 2 Class A quarterfinals.

Saratoga, the third-seeded in the tournament, built an early lead in the first quarter and won their Section 2 Class A game over sixth-seeded Columbia, 5-0.

The Blue Streaks scored three goals in the first quarter, one in the second and another in the fourth. Aubrey Ide and Lily Gutch each had two goals, with Sara Maslak scoring the other. Viviana Nacastro and Poppy Shishik had assists for Saratoga.

Saratoga had a 32-3 lead in shots and an 18-3 lead in corner chances overall. Both Ide and head coach Jo-Anne Hostig praised Columbia goalkeeper Maile Wargacki for her post-game effort.

“She had about 28 saves or something like that,” Ide said of Wargacki, blocking a one-to-one penalty from Ide in the third quarter. “She made a lot of good saves today. She played a good game.”

“Our attack did a great job giving us so many chances, but their goalkeeper and their defense did a great job of keeping us out,” Hostig said. “This match could have been very different, but their goalkeeper kept them in it.”

With the win, Saratoga will face second-placed Guilderland on Thursday, October 28 at Afrims Sports Park at 4:15 PM

“I think it’s going to be a lot of mental preparation and working on the things we can get better at,” Lily Gutch said of the week between games, which will also include some team bonding activities. “We just have to communicate as a team and keep the energy up. We know how much we want it, we just have to carry our energy throughout the game and finish what we started.”

“I think the semi-final is the more difficult of the two matches, mentality-wise,” said Hostig. “You have to go in with the right mindset and now we’re split up with Guilderland, so we want to be the one to win the two games. Both games were very hard fought for both teams and it will be interesting.”

On October 1, the Blue Streaks defeated the Lady Dutch 1-0 at Saratoga. On October 15, in a match that determined who would take the runner-up in the tournament, Guilderland defeated Saratoga in a shootout. During that match, Saratoga missed two players who were in the COVID-19 testing protocol.

“We got into a firefight with them last time and lost. We want to come back and we will be determined to get this win,” Ide said. “It’s a much better feeling to take the win before it comes to a shootout and we’ll have to work hard to get there.”

FINAL: SARATOGA 5, COLUMBIA 0

Saratoga Springs High School

Saratoga Springs, New York

COLUMBIA 0-0-0-0 — 0

SARATOGA 3-1-0-1 — 5

Saratoga Goals: Aubrey Ide 2, Lily Gutch 2, Sara Maslak

Saratoga assists: Viviana Nacastro, Poppy Shishik

Columbia saves: Maile Wargacki 28

FIELD HOCKEY ROUNDUP

FINAL: GUILDERLAND 4, NISKAYUNA 0

Guilderland High School

Guilderland, New York

NISKAYUNA 0-0-0-0 — 0

GUIDELAND 1-2-1-0 — 4

Guilderland goals: Van Wormer 2, Skyler Price, Elizabeth Schafer

Guilderland assists: 3

Niskayuna saves: Julia Cropsey 10

FINAL: SHAKER 3, BETHLEHEM 2 (2OT)

Shaker High School

Latham, New York

BETHLEHEM 0-0-1-1-0-0 — 2

SHAKE 1-0-1-0-0-1 — 3

Shaker Goals: Karleigh Mirabile 3

Shaker assists: Keara Papa, Annabel Kelsey

Bethlehem Goals: Caitlyn McIeney 2

Bethlehem assists: Haley Backlund

Shaker stores: Davin Text 10

Bethlehem Saves: Teagan Rosecranse 14