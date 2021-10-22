Sports
What Congress wants from NFL regarding WFT, Jon Gruden research explains:
Be that as it may, the NFL appears unable to respond to requests for the full results of an investigation into the Washington Football Team that eventually uncovered and directed racist, sexist, and misogynistic emails from former Raiders coach Jon Gruden. until his resignation.
There are requests from journalists, former WFT employees, the NFLPA Executive Directorand on Thursdaythe United States House of Representatives for the competition to release the findings.
So far, the league has stood firm in its stance that the will not release anything else related to the probe. The competition also has said no other current team personnelinvolved in or committed an offence.
That wasn’t enough for Congress. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is launching its own investigation into the NFL’s handling of the case.
Here’s what we know:
What does the House Oversight and Reform Committee investigate?
The Oversight Committee is the House’s main investigative body and has wide latitude in what it investigates.
The Committee on Oversight and Reform is the main committee of inquiry in the United States House of Representatives. It has the power to examine the subjects within the legislative jurisdiction of the committees, as well as “any matter” within the jurisdiction of the other standing house committees.
In this case, the committee will look at “the hostile work culture of the Washington Football Teams (WFT) and the way the NFL is handling this matter.” The full statement could be: read here. Also, the authority and independence with which former federal prosecutor Beth Wilkinson, who was appointed by team chairman Daniel Snyder to oversee the investigation, had surgery.
The committee also examines “the NFL’s lack of transparency about the issues it has recently highlighted,” which it says “raises questions about the seriousness with which it has tackled bigotry, racism, sexism and homophobia, setting a disturbing precedent.” forms for other workplaces.” That’s a clear reference to Gruden’s emails.
What does the committee ask?
The committee, chaired by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., asks the NFL for all documents and information related to the WFT investigation.
The committee asks for three sets of documents and wants to see eight questions answered.
The documents:
- All documents and communications obtained in connection with the WFT investigation, management, owners and all other matters related to or arising from the WFT investigation;
- Any reports or findings made in connection with investigations into the WFT, including, but not limited to, semi-annual reports from the WFT, and any documents and notes that refer to or relate to any oral reports and findings; and
- All NFL policies and procedures that refer to or relate to the use of confidentiality and nondisclosure agreements by the NFL and its teams.
The questions:
- What reasons did the WFT give for requesting the NFL to assume full oversight of Ms. Wilkinsons’ investigation, and why did the NFL agree to assume this role?
- Describe in detail the role of the NFL in overseeing Ms. Wilkinsons’ investigation and any changes made as a result of the NFL’s role.
- Describe in detail Mr. Pash’s role in the investigations described in this letter, if applicable.
- List all NFL employees involved in overseeing Ms. Wilkinsons’ investigation, including their names and job titles, and describe in detail each of their roles
- During the investigation, how often did the NFL communicate with Ms. Wilkinson or members of her team, and how did this communication take place (for example, by phone, email, or in person)?
- Who instructed Ms. Wilkinson to provide the NFL with oral reports and research findings, rather than written reports and research findings, and why? List any meetings or briefings at which Ms. Wilkinson or a member of her team provided final or preliminary findings, interim reports, or lectures to the NFL, the dates they took place, and all participants.
- Confirm the number of confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements reported to, or entered into by, the NFL from January 1, 2016 through the present, including the names of the teams involved, dates of the agreements, and whether the agreements resulted from allegations of discrimination and retaliation.
- What steps has the NFL taken, if any, regarding the use of confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements in workplace abuse cases since January 1, 2016?
“Pash” refers to Jeff Pash, the NFL’s general counsel. He also drew strict supervision over the past few weeks friendly relationship with former WFT president Bruce Allen and emails the two exchanged on numerous topics.
Notably, Pash and Allen discussed: an alleged bias the league is against hiring conservatives, and Pash told Allen his bid to cut a player’s salary was “the work of the Lord.”The NFL Pash came out in defense of the emails, with the NFLPA describing them as “absolutely concerning.”
The House Committee gave the NFL until Nov. 4 to produce the requested documents and answers to the questions. The full letter can be read here.
Will the NFL heed the committee’s request?
According to CBS Sports, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed that the league had received the letter from the committee and was aware of its requests. He declined to say whether the NFL would provide Congress with the information requested.
“We have received the letter from the chairman and share her concern that all workplaces should be free from all forms of harassment and discrimination,” McCarthy said. “We look forward to speaking with her office soon.”
The league has remained consistent that it won’t release anything more, although that was before Congress knocked.
Under Commission Rule 14, which deals with the submission of documents, if the NFL cannot fully meet the November 4 deadline, the NFL must provide a reason why and provide everything it can by that date.
“If the request cannot be fully met by the specified return date, it will be met as far as possible on that date. Any partial production must explain why full compliance is not possible,” the rule reads. is reading.
The committee set a November 4 deadline for the league to submit all materials, giving the NFL 15 days to comply or explain why it couldn’t.
