VACANCY AT MIDDLESEX CRICKET





MIDDLESEX CRICKET VACANCY – OPERATIONS EXECUTIVE Middlesex Cricket hires an Operations Executive. Full details of the position and how to apply can be found below… Job title: Operational director Reports to: Head of Events & Operations Venue: Mainly Lords Cricket Ground (including home and location based work) Salary: 22,000-24,000 (depending on experience) Purpose of the job: The Operations Executive will provide operational and administrative support to the Head of Events & Operations to ensure the efficient planning and organization of (but not limited to) cricket operations, match day planning and preparation and club events. Essentials; Liaise with the Cricket Department to prepare a Seasonal Training and Residence Diary for the Department

Manage the booking and coordination of training and practice facilities

Assist in booking and organizing travel and accommodation for gaming staff, including foreign player flights, vehicle requirements and accommodation

Manage expense reports for Professional Cricket

Assist in the fulfillment and allocation of equipment for the professional squad and the coaching team

Assist with the administration of ECB regulations, player registration process and overseas visas

Maintain player records, both internally and externally.

Assist in coordinating requests from all departments regarding player appearances

General office duties, including answering membership and spectator questions, assisting with club events, and ticket sales for match days.

Assist in the organization and conduct of all home games outside Lords, including liaising with suppliers and partners

Set up/close on-site at match day events and support the delivery of a match day experience for customers

Other general administrative tasks as needed Skills, knowledge and experience: Well organized and motivated

Attention to detail

Experience of working in an office environment with previous planning/organizational responsibilities

Great interest in the sports sector, some knowledge of cricket is desired

A high degree of personal resilience to deal with the demands of working in elite sport and juggling priorities

Good IT skills and experience using MS platforms

Full driving license The person: Can-do posture, flexible and adaptable

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Confident working alone and as part of a team

Understand that the role will be working outside normal business hours, including evenings and weekends, sometimes on short notice, especially during the cricket season To apply: Send your CV and a covering letter of application stating your suitability for the position to: [email protected]. Closing date for applications is 29e from Nov. Interviews will take place in the week of 6e from December with a start date for the position in mid-January 2022. Depending on the work environment at the time, interviews may be conducted via video conference call. Middlesex Cricket are equal opportunity employers and prohibit any form of discrimination and harassment. We are committed to the principle of equal employment opportunity for all employees and to provide employees with a work environment that is free from discrimination and harassment. Middlesex Cricket is committed to protecting and protecting the youth and children we work with. As such, all posts are subject to a vetting process, including disclosure of criminal records and reference searches. We ensure that we have a set of policies and procedures that promote protection and safer work practices throughout our organization and in all the services we provide. The Clubs Privacy Statement can be viewed here.

