Henrico recognizes Highland Springs football pioneer Ronald White | Richmond Free Press

When Ronald White first started playing football at Highland Springs High School in 1966, he quickly discovered that he looked different from everyone else.
With high hopes but short stature, the sophomore became Springers’ first black footballer. He was assigned number 28 and nicknamed Whizzer White.
I just wanted to play organized football for the first time, White, now 71, said in a telephone interview from his home in Odenton, Maryland. Plus, it was much closer to home than taking the bus all the way to Virginia Randolph.
For his pioneering efforts in shoulder pads, White was recently recognized by the Henrico County Board of Trustees with a resolution praising his services to the Highland Springs athletic program.
Some history:
Prior to the full racial integration of the Henricos public school system, Virginia Randolph, located on Mountain Road in Glen Allen, served as the high school for black students in the county.
White lived on Nine Mile Road, near New Bridge Baptist Church, just 2.5 miles from the all-white Highland Springs High School. In contrast, it is 16 miles from New Bridge Baptist Church to what is now the Virginia Randolph Education Center on Mountain Road.
Across the county, a half-hour bus ride to and from each day, White said, his decision to stay closer to home.
Plus, he sent his friends in Virginia Randolph feelers about playing football there and was told, Dude, you’re too small, he recalled, laughing.
White had attended segregated Fair Oaks Elementary and until ninth grade Fairfield Middle School, which had just begun enrolling black students.
On the first day of the fall semester, White enrolled in Highland Springs varsity football under head coach Lindy Hill.
It was a culture shock beyond being the only black player.
Never worn a helmet or shoulder pads; never heard of ankle packing or a script or wearing cleats, he said. It was the first time Id ever played organized football.
He estimates he was 5 feet 8 and 140 pounds and admits he was only average in speed.
White played little on the varsity team in 1966, but did get some playing time with the Springers junior varsity team.
As a junior, he was a backup defensive back.
I just wasn’t good enough, he said, refusing to accuse anyone of prejudice. He felt the full support of his white teammates and especially the kindness of assistant coach Buster Lammay.
It wasn’t paradise, but I have no complaints, White said.
White’s historical significance for being Highland Springs High’s first black footballer was made public by Springer alumni Joe Ellison and Phillip Kirby in their efforts to publish Springer Spirit Volumes I and II.
The books feature team photos from the 1950s. They couldn’t help but do a double shot of the 1966 team photo with White sitting on the far right in the front row.
White never scored a touchdown, fired a quarterback, or led the Springers to victory.
Still, No. 28, Whizzer White, has a place in Springers lore. No one can ever do what he did again.
