Sports
Tufts removes basketball hoops from Harleston for tennis court space, commits to install new hoops at a later date
Tufts University removed the basketball hoops that are outside Harleston Hall in an attempt to create more field space for the men’s and women’s varsity tennis teams in early October. The decision is temporarily removed the only available outdoor space for Tufts basketball players.
In an email to the Daily, Athletics Communications director Paul Sweeney explained: why the enlarged tennis room is needed for spring games.
According to NESCAC planning guidelines, competing teams must have a minimum of six tennis courts to qualify for the spring competition, he said. The Vout Tennis Courts, which the tennis teams typically use, are currently unusable as they are occupied by the Mods, who are housing students with COVID-19. As result, the tennis team is limited to four courts in the vicinity of Harleston Hall. Removing the hoops has created space for two additional jobs.
Obeid, a player of the men’s varsity tennis team, explained to the Daily that the tennis rules in the NESCAC were relaxed during the 202021 school year. Now those rules, such as the requirement of at least six available courts, are coming back.
For the first part of the 202122 school year, before the basketball hoops were removed, Tuft’s varsity tennis teams had practiced at the Gantcher Center and on the four Harleston tennis courts. Obeid, a sophomore, explained how the limited space on the court affected his training.
“We don’t practice as much as we’d like when we go in, said Obeid.
According to obedient, the team can now qualify for the competition and practice in an environment that mirrors the competition environment.
The decision to remove the hoops near Harleston was met disappointment from those at Tufts who play pickup basketball.
Pick up basketball player Andrew Younan told the Daily that the group of Tufts basketball players who use Harleston hoops is from 30 students, where smaller groups often go out together. Zane Ice, a sophomore and fellow pickup player, put it: was typical to find Harleston’s runways packed with multiple running fetch games.
With the hoops removed to make room for the tennis team to practice and have gym classes, pickup players are forced to move to Chase Gym for matches. The space is shared with Tufts varsity basketball teams.
Ice explained that without the hoops, pickup players have missed an opportunity to socialize outside with friends.
The outdoor courts were an important space for Younan, now a sophomore, when he came to Tufts last year. He explained that while he is grateful to be able to use the indoor courts, they cannot replicate the same feeling that is present in an outdoor game. For many students, fetch games at the Harleston hoops were bright spots in what has been a challenge in recent years.
“Especially during the pandemic, being able to socialize and be active in a safe environment has been a life-saver for me,” said Ice. said.
Sweeney explained that the lack of outdoor basketball courts is temporary, however.
“Due to student interest in basketball, the project plan also includes the installation of new basketball hoops on the Harleston Hall side of those same courts for playing half-court pickup,” said Sweeney. “Except for any supply chain issues, the basketball hoops are scheduled to be installed by the end of October.”
Students criticized the lack of warning they were given before the Harleston hoops were removed.
I heard about it from people I played on the track with, Ice said. Over the days, we started to gather more information and finally heard from someone from a tennis team that they were going to leave altogether.
This lack of transparency from university officials frustrated Ice and his teammates.
The kinds of spaces Tufts creates around campus are of interest to many people who aren’t necessarily part of a social program, Ice said.
Despite these complaints, the pickup basketball players explained that they understand the need to convert the outdoor space into tennis courts.
If losing the tennis courts is what the tennis team needs, then it had to be done.” younan said:.
Sources
2/ https://tuftsdaily.com/news/2021/10/22/tufts-removes-harleston-hoops-for-tennis-court-space-commits-to-new-hoop-installation-at-a-later-date/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]