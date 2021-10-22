Canada Women’s Hockey Team Begins Nine-Game Pre-Olympic Series Against U.S





CALGARY Games that will determine Canada’s 2022 Olympic women’s hockey team will include nine against arch-rival United States. Canada opens its pre-Olympic series against the US on Friday in Allentown, Pennsylvania, followed by another clash Monday in Hartford, Conn. The Canadians will meet the Americans for the first time since they were 3-2 in overtime for the gold medal in the women’s world championship final on August 31 in Calgary. The Canadian women won four consecutive Olympic gold medals from 2002 to 2014 before the US defeated the Canadians in a shootout for the title in 2018. Twenty-nine Canadian players are centralized in Calgary and are training full-time for the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. Goalkeepers Ann-Rene Desbiens of La Malbaie, Que., Emerance Maschmeyer of Bruderheim, Alta., and Kristen Campbell of Brandon, Man., are on their way to Beijing but are battling it out for the coveted Olympic starts. Six skaters will be released in December to join the Olympic roster of 23 players. Canada travels to Finland for a three-game run against the women’s national team from November 11-14. The Canadians will receive the Americans on November 21 in Kingston, Ontario, and November 23 in Ottawa. The series will resume in the US with games on December 16 and 18 in St. Louis and on December 20 in St. Paul, Minn. The series ends in Canada on January 3 in Edmonton and January 6 in Red Deer, Alta. A pair of games against an all-star team from the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA) are scheduled for December, with dates yet to be confirmed. The women’s schedule released by Hockey Canada on Thursday also features three more games against male Junior A clubs: October 29 against the Olds Grizzlies; November 3 against the Camrose Kodiaks; and January 10 against the Calgary Canucks. The Canadian women lost two games to BC junior teams earlier this month and dropped another game at an AJHL club earlier this week. “We believe we have put in place a plan that will challenge us physically and give us a competitive level that will push our team to be at our best,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of Hockey Canada’s hockey operations. “This is an opportunity to evaluate ourselves as we are dealing with high level teams, and we are grateful to all the groups that are part of our journey. Canada opens the Olympic women’s hockey tournament against Switzerland on February 3. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on October 21, 2021. The Canadian Press

